Connectbase Partners with Qarbon Technologies, Bringing LATTICE™ Platform to The Connected World

Singapore-based Saas Provider to Expand the Connected World's Capabilities

BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase , The Industry Cloud for Connectivity, announces its new partnership with Qarbon Technologies — empowering Connectbase users to leverage the revolutionary Qarbon LATTICE™ software. LATTICE is the world's first SaaS-based orchestration platform for secure, seamless integration of data center infrastructure.

"Collaborating with Qarbon is a game-changer," said Ben Edmond , CEO and Founder of Connectbase. "Guided by our customers' insights, we took decisive steps to enhance our platform. With LATTICE, users can seamlessly quote and order cross-connects within data centers directly within The Connected World. This marks a significant stride in delivering a more efficient and user-friendly experience for our customers."

Connectbase users will have access to a unified interface that eradicates existing issues like swivel chair complexities, friction, security concerns, and observability challenges tied to manual workflows. This integration not only enhances efficiency but also facilitates secure, plug-and-play API-enabled workflow automation, providing a comprehensive solution that significantly benefits customers.

"The decision to partner with Connectbase was an easy one," said Robert Davidson , CEO and Founder of Qarbon Technologies. "Leveraging Connectbase's robust customer network, Qarbon is well-positioned to extend our platform to a broader audience, creating a mutually beneficial scenario for both companies and their customers. The alignment in thought process and market influence makes Connectbase the ideal partner for us as we expand internationally and pursue new growth opportunities."

This partnership addresses the critical pain points of network operators and carriers, specifically in providing connectivity within data centers. Beyond cost-savings and automation, this application ensures enhanced security and auditability while streamlining the reporting of critical ESG data, including Scope I and II CO2 emissions. Traditionally a time-consuming and costly process, ESG reporting for data centers will now become effortless, with real-time, standardized power, water, and CO2 data available through the click of a button.

"We are not just meeting compliance; we are enhancing the competitive edge of businesses by seamlessly integrating green goals into their buying and selling processes," Edmond added. "As we join forces, our commitment to sustainability becomes even more robust."

About Connectbase

Connectbase is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. Connectbase is a partner to the industry, enabling next generation buying and selling of connectivity, including automated quoting, and providing deep, trusted insights. Connectbase's industry-leading platform, The Connected World, serves almost 300 providers globally, managing 2.6 billion locations across more than 150 countries. The Connectbase team has built a connected ecosystem transforming network buying and selling processes. Visit Connectbase at connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/ .

About Qarbon Technologies

Qarbon is creating the world's first SaaS-based orchestration platform for secure, seamless integration of data center infrastructure and customers' existing business applications. It unlocks data contained in a multitude of data center infrastructure systems and seamlessly integrates it with customer's business applications like ServiceNow and Salesforce. Qarbon's first product, Qarbon LATTICE™, provides customers with a single, ubiquitous interface between their data centers and their business systems, eliminating the current complexity, friction, cost, security, and observability issues caused by existing manual workflows and enabling secure, plug-and-play workflow automation. Qarbon enables the true digital transformation of data centers, from real estate to technology platforms ready for infrastructure-as-code, by creating the world's first open, neutral, standards-based orchestration platform for data centers and their customers. Visit Qarbon Technologies at www.qarbontech.io and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/qarbontech/

SOURCE Connectbase