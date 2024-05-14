Orchest Technologies Provides 80 Million More Reasons to Join Connectbase

BOSTON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase, the global ecosystem for buying and selling connectivity, has announced that Orchest Technologies, the recipient of the Best LATAM Operator of the Year award by both Capacity Media and Carrier Community in 2022 and 2023, has joined The Connected World. The partnership will provide automated reach to over 80 million locations across Latin America and the Caribbean for buyers and channel partners using the Connectbase platform.

Orchest Technologies will significantly enhance the Latin America expansion of The Connected World ecosystem by adding 80 million on-net buildings across 33 countries throughout Latin America and the Caribbean that can be quoted and ordered through Orchest. This strategic partnership will enable Orchest Technologies to leverage Connectbase's extensive network of Tier 1 global buyers, Managed Service Provider buyers, and Trusted Brokers and Distributors of connectivity, while providing Connectbase's customers with unique access to last-mile access in the LATAM and Caribbean markets.

With over a decade of experience in delivering innovative network solutions, cloud connection, and data center services, Orchest Technologies has established itself as a pioneer in fully automated end-to-end customer experience. The company's holistic approach to network intelligence, transparency, ground-breaking process automation, and world-class customer engagement has set new industry standards in the region. The company has been awarded Innovator Disruptor of the Year four times in the last five years by Capacity Media.

"We are thrilled to welcome Orchest Technologies to The Connected World ecosystem," said Ben Edmond, founder and CEO of Connectbase. "Their expertise, award-winning service, and extensive network coverage in Latin America and the Caribbean will greatly benefit our global buyers and further strengthen our platform's reach and capabilities."

Jeremy Villalobos, CEO of Orchest Technologies, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Joining forces with Connectbase is a significant milestone for Orchest Technologies. By leveraging their global platform and connecting with their impressive network of buyers and agents, we can expand our reach and provide even more value to our customers in the LATAM and Caribbean markets."

The partnership between Connectbase and Orchest Technologies is expected to drive innovation, growth, and development in the global connectivity market, empowering businesses with access to cutting-edge network solutions and unparalleled last-mile connectivity. The innovation includes jointly collaborating with MEF to leverage the Global Location ID from Connectbase and pass it across the Orchest Technologies Innovative LSO Sonata API stack to connect into their 80 million sites and improve address matching for quoting and ordering automation at scale.

For more information about Connectbase and its ecosystem members, please visit www.connectbase.com.

About Connectbase:

Connectbase is the global marketplace for buying and selling connectivity. Connectbase is the leading platform for the industry, designed to streamline interactions between buyers and sellers across the globe. With a focus on simplifying connectivity and enhancing the procurement process, Connectbase offers a dynamic and comprehensive ecosystem for all connectivity stakeholders. The Connected World platform serves over 300 providers globally, profiling 2.7 billion locations across more than 150 countries. Visit Connectbase at connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/.

About Orchest:

Orchest Technologies is a US-based carrier and pioneer of the fully automated end-to-end customer experience with presence in 17 countries in Latin America and The Caribbean. With more than 10 years delivering innovative Network Solutions, Cloud Connection and Data Center Services throughout the Americas. Over the last 5 years it has rewritten the rules of data transport and connectivity services in LATAM by providing a holistic approach to network intelligence and transparency, groundbreaking process automation, and a world-class customer engagement.

