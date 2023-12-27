Connectbase Strengthens Global Connectivity Commerce Platform with Acquisition of MasterStream

Second acquisition this year strengthens Connectbase's position as the largest single source for connectivity marketplace demand & quoting globally

BOSTON, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase™, The Industry Cloud for Connectivity, announces that it has acquired MasterStream ERP. MasterStream, a telecom-centric configure-price-and-quote platform that currently processes 500,000 quotes monthly, focuses on transactions in the channel. This acquisition grows the Connectbase ecosystem, accelerates the adoption of digital transactions by the channel world and solidifies Connectbase's position as the leading global quoting and transaction platform for connectivity.

"We are excited to welcome the MasterStream team and customer base into the Connectbase ecosystem, and further unite the supply and demand of connectivity for suppliers, buyers and the channel partners driving growth in the market," said Ben Edmond, Founder and CEO of Connectbase. "Combining MasterStream, Connectbase and LastMileXchange, who we acquired earlier this year, we've significantly increased the demand power and volume behind our already powerful Marketplace, making Connectbase the single biggest source of digital demand for the connectivity industry."

Connectbase, known for its strengths in serving connectivity commerce transactions, will expand and accelerate its channel offerings post-acquisition to further empower the ease of connectivity buying and selling for service providers, trusted advisors, and the entire digital infrastructure and services ecosystem.

"This acquisition perfectly aligns with our strategic growth plan; Connectbase is growing supply and demand within our ecosystem, geographic reach, product set and go-to-market channels," added Edmond. "This acquisition truly enhances our ability to serve our customers and partners better. Every move we make is to increase our value to ecosystem members and the industry."

The announcement of MasterStream's acquisition comes on the heels of other major announcements from Connectbase, including the acquisition of London-based LMX in the spring and the securing of an additional $16 million in line-of-credit funding from Silicon Valley Bank in the summer. The new combined Connectbase boasts the largest global ecosystem of over 300 service provider APIs, securely connecting buyers and sellers across six continents with more than 2.7 billion unique serviceable locations through the proprietary Location Truth™ service in The Connected World platform, and positioning Connectbase strongly as it moves into 2024.

About Connectbase
Connectbase is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. Connectbase is a partner to the industry, enabling next generation buying and selling of connectivity, including automated quoting, and providing deep, trusted insights. Connectbase's industry-leading platform, The Connected World, serves almost 300 providers globally, managing 2.7 billion locations across more than 150 countries. The Connectbase team has built a connected ecosystem transforming network buying and selling processes. Visit Connectbase at connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/.

SOURCE Connectbase

