Connectbase to Host Annual Customer Summit Featuring Inaugural Awards Program

10 Oct, 2023

Keynote speakers for the event include Ronan Ryan, President of IEX Group, and Henry Schuck, CEO of ZoomInfo

BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase, The Industry Cloud for Connectivity, will host its annual Connectbase Customer Summit Oct. 30 - Nov. 1, 2023, at the Boston Marriott Copley Place. The three-day event, with the theme of "Empowering Connections," will feature educational sessions from industry professionals, networking opportunities and presentations from keynote speakers Ronan Ryan, President of IEX Group, and Henry Schuck, CEO of ZoomInfo.

Connectbase will also present the inaugural Connectbase Customer Awards during the event, recognizing users of The Connected World platform and partners for excellence in various areas of customer experience, changemaking, innovation and digital transformation. A Women in Tech Award presentation, along with a Women in Technology panel, will round out the event.

"Our Customer Summit, made possible by our fantastic sponsors, is a great opportunity for customers and partners to network and learn more about how they can better plug into the connectivity ecosystem to drive growth in their organizations," said Ben Edmond, Founder and CEO of Connectbase. "Summit attendees will leave feeling more connected and empowered to improve their business efficiency and move the industry forward. We can't wait to welcome everyone to our hometown of Boston."

Ryan is the President and Founder of IEX Group (the investor's exchange), which is a national securities exchange facilitating the trading of U.S. equities. Ryan will speak on building modern market infrastructure. Schuck is the CEO of ZoomInfo, the go-to-market platform for businesses to find, acquire and grow their customers. He will present on transforming the B2B sales world with data and how companies such as Connectbase and ZoomInfo fit into service provider tech stacks.

"We're proud to be Platinum sponsors of the Connectbase Customer Summit, which will be the premier event for buyers and sellers in the connectivity industry," said Dan Wagner, CEO and co-founder at CloudSmartz. "With the fast pace of change in our industry right now, digital infrastructure leaders need to collaborate, network and celebrate wins more than ever, in order to stay ahead." Wagner also stated, "Customer management and experience are critical for growth and customer retention in the constantly evolving and fragmented telecom market. CloudSmartz is excited to partner with Connectbase to offer its customers the Acumen360™ Unified Portal, a Digital Experience SaaS Platform that helps Communications Service Providers (CSPs) reduce customer churn rates and attain a competitive advantage."

The Connectbase Customer Summit is sponsored by CloudSmartz, Cloud Age, Pilot, LB Networks, Segra and other key industry supporters.

To view the full speaker and sponsor line-up as well as to register, visit connectbase.com/customersummit.

About Connectbase
Connectbase is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. Connectbase is a partner to the industry, enabling next generation buying and selling of connectivity, including automated quoting, and providing deep, trusted insights. Connectbase's industry-leading platform, The Connected World, serves almost 300 providers globally, managing 2.6 billion locations across more than 150 countries. The Connectbase team has built a connected ecosystem transforming network buying and selling processes. Visit Connectbase at connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/.

