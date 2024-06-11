Connectbase Welcomes Allied Telecom into its Ecosystem, Enhancing Connectivity Solutions for the D.C. Metro Area

BOSTON, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase, the global ecosystem for buying and selling connectivity, is excited to announce that Allied Telecom, a premier provider of internet services in the Washington, D.C. metro area, has joined its ecosystem. This partnership allows Allied Telecom to sell digitally to Connectbase's extensive network of buyers and channel partners.

With nearly 30 years of experience, Allied Telecom is renowned for its exceptional service and quick turnaround times. The company partners with industry leaders such as Verizon and Zayo to offer comprehensive connectivity solutions tailored to the needs of its customers. Through its partnership with Connectbase, Allied Telecom can share serviceability and pricing information in real-time with its buyer partners, streamlining the delivery of customized connectivity solutions and enhancing operational efficiency.

"Integrating with Connectbase's robust platform will significantly boost our ability to respond to our partners more quickly and effectively," said Trey Webb, Chief Executive Officer of Allied Telecom. "We are excited to leverage this technology to expand our market reach and improve our service delivery processes."

"Allied Telecom's integration into the Connectbase ecosystem is a win-win for both companies and their respective customers," said Ben Edmond, CEO and founder of Connectbase. "This partnership exemplifies our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that enhance connectivity and drive growth for our partners."

Connectbase is dedicated to empowering service providers like Allied Telecom with the tools and resources needed to thrive in a competitive market. By fostering such strategic partnerships, Connectbase continues to lead the way in transforming the connectivity landscape.

For more information about Connectbase and its ecosystem members, please visit www.connectbase.com.

About Connectbase

Connectbase is the global ecosystem for buying and selling connectivity. Designed to streamline interactions between buyers and sellers across the globe, Connectbase offers a dynamic and comprehensive ecosystem for all connectivity stakeholders. The Connected World platform serves over 300 providers globally, profiling 2.7 billion locations across more than 150 countries. Visit Connectbase at connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/

About Allied Telecom Group

Allied is a highly regarded network service provider in the DC Metro area. Known best as a "trusted technology partner," Allied has delivered Internet, Data Transport, and Cloud Connectivity solutions for clients in business, government and the nonprofit sector for almost 30 years. For more information, visit https://www.alliedtelecom.net.

