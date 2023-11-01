Connectbase's Inaugural Customer Summit Awards Recognize Leaders in the Digital Infrastructure Industry

20+ Network Operators and Managed Service Providers Celebrated for Achievements in Customer Experience, Digital Transformation and Technological Innovation

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase , The Industry Cloud for Connectivity, recognized 20+ connectivity industry leaders during the first Connectbase Customer Summit Awards, presented on October 31. The Summit, which took place Oct. 30 - Nov. 1 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place, brought together Connectbase clients and partners for three days of education, networking and celebration.

To appreciate and encourage innovation and excellence throughout the digital infrastructure community, the Connectbase Customer Summit Awards recognized users and partners of The Connected World platform for excellence. The awards spanned a range of categories, showcasing remarkable achievements in customer experience, digital transformation and technological innovation. This year's winners include:

Customer Experience Award: Ziply Fiber & BCN

Ziply Fiber & BCN Digital Transformation Award: Segra + UPN & Brightspeed Business

Segra + UPN & Brightspeed Business Change-Maker Award: Heather Selbert of Comcast Business

of Comcast Business Women in Tech Award: Tammy Cruise of Spectrum Enterprise & Tasha Williams of Ntegrated

of Spectrum Enterprise & of Ntegrated Innovation Award: Optimum & Kinetic Wholesale

Optimum & Kinetic Wholesale Outstanding Business Partner: National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC)

National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) Outstanding Growth with Connectbase: Lightpath

Lightpath One to Watch — Network Operator: Frontier Open to new customers to The Connected World platform

Frontier One to Watch — Managed Services Provider: 11:11 Systems

11:11 Systems Platform MVP (Regional): Kansas Fiber Network (KFN) Celebrating the best adoption of The Connected World platform

Kansas Fiber Network (KFN) Platform MVP (National): Granite Telecommunications

Granite Telecommunications Platform MVP (Global): Vodafone

Vodafone Best Cross-Platform Integration: INDATEL Services

INDATEL Services Best Channel Adoption: Astound Celebrating the client who provided its customers with the best channel experience powered by Connectbase

Astound Location Truth Award: Bluebird Network Celebrating the best utilization of The Connected World platform

Bluebird Network

"The success stories showcased by our award recipients exemplify the power of collaboration and innovation in our industry," said Ben Edmond , Founder and CEO of Connectbase. "We are incredibly proud to have such exceptional users of the Connectbase ecosystem who are furthering our industry and keeping the world connected every day. These accolades mark the beginning of a tradition at Connectbase, and we look forward to celebrating outstanding achievements in connectivity in the years to come."

The Connectbase Customer Summit was made possible through the generous support of sponsors, including CloudSmartz Revenue Acceleration, CloudAge, LB Networks, Pilot, Segra and other industry leaders.

For more information about the Summit, please visit connectbase.com/customersummit .

About Connectbase

Connectbase is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. Connectbase is a partner to the industry, enabling next generation buying and selling of connectivity, including automated quoting, and providing deep, trusted insights. Connectbase's industry-leading platform, The Connected World, serves almost 300 providers globally, managing 2.6 billion locations across more than 150 countries. The Connectbase team has built a connected ecosystem transforming network buying and selling processes. Visit Connectbase at connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/ .

