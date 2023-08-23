ConnectDER Expands Leadership Team, Appointing Brian Saucier as Vice President of Engineering and David Wang as Vice President of Supply Chain Operations

News provided by

ConnectDER

23 Aug, 2023, 08:09 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnectDER, the company that provides quick connection adapters for solar and other distributed energy resources (DER), announced today the appointment of two vice presidents to its leadership team, Brian Saucier as Vice President of Engineering, and David Wang as Vice President of Supply Chain Operations. Combined, Saucier and Wang bring decades of leadership, energy, product and technology experience to ConnectDER's growing team.

Continue Reading
David Wang, Vice President of Supply Chain of Operations (right), Brian Saucier, Vice President of Engineering (left).
David Wang, Vice President of Supply Chain of Operations (right), Brian Saucier, Vice President of Engineering (left).

Saucier is an experienced engineering and program management office (PMO) leader who most recently served as director for innovation for Hubbell Incorporated, where he was responsible for the deployment and growth of the company's new product development pipeline. Before Hubbell, he worked for over 16 years for Electronics for Imaging, where he held multiple positions leading product development and multi-disciplinary engineering teams. While there, he established the company's first PMO which significantly improved project execution and delivered impactful results to the company's bottom line.

Wang brings over 20 years of experience in operations management. His expertise in operations, including strategy development and contributing to overall company growth through streamlining manufacturing processes, proved highly successful. Most recently Wang acted as vice president of operations at Tasso Inc., where he architectured company growth and operational strategy, building relationships with key suppliers and manufacturers.

"ConnectDER accelerates access to DERs for those homeowners facing obstacles to electrification, especially people who often get left out due to affordability. Our adapter stands as an opportunity to dramatically broaden DER integration while meeting critical climate targets," said COO of ConnectDER, Jason Subirana. "David and Brian bring over 40 years of engineering and supply chain experience to help ConnectDER meet the demand for increased access to DERs. We are thrilled to have them both join our team."

About ConnectDER
ConnectDER unlocks the massive potential of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) by turning the meter socket into an all-in-one plug-in point for solar and storage systems, electric vehicles, and beyond, with specific benefits for the user, utility, and environment. Our solutions decrease interconnection time, enhance safety, and decrease balance-of-system costs. For more information, visit www.ConnectDER.com.

Media Contact:
Daysa Corrington
(212) 220-6045
[email protected] 

SOURCE ConnectDER

Also from this source

ConnectDER Expands Leadership Team, Appointing Dan Falcone as Vice President of Product and Greg Sampson as Vice President of Outcomes

EV, Energy Storage and Solar Plug-and-Play Leader ConnectDER Closes $27 Million "C" Round Funding

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.