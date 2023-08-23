ConnectDER Expands Leadership Team, Appointing Brian Saucier as Vice President of Engineering and David Wang as Vice President of Supply Chain Operations

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnectDER , the company that provides quick connection adapters for solar and other distributed energy resources (DER), announced today the appointment of two vice presidents to its leadership team, Brian Saucier as Vice President of Engineering, and David Wang as Vice President of Supply Chain Operations. Combined, Saucier and Wang bring decades of leadership, energy, product and technology experience to ConnectDER's growing team.

David Wang, Vice President of Supply Chain of Operations (right), Brian Saucier, Vice President of Engineering (left).

Saucier is an experienced engineering and program management office (PMO) leader who most recently served as director for innovation for Hubbell Incorporated, where he was responsible for the deployment and growth of the company's new product development pipeline. Before Hubbell, he worked for over 16 years for Electronics for Imaging, where he held multiple positions leading product development and multi-disciplinary engineering teams. While there, he established the company's first PMO which significantly improved project execution and delivered impactful results to the company's bottom line.

Wang brings over 20 years of experience in operations management. His expertise in operations, including strategy development and contributing to overall company growth through streamlining manufacturing processes, proved highly successful. Most recently Wang acted as vice president of operations at Tasso Inc., where he architectured company growth and operational strategy, building relationships with key suppliers and manufacturers.

"ConnectDER accelerates access to DERs for those homeowners facing obstacles to electrification, especially people who often get left out due to affordability. Our adapter stands as an opportunity to dramatically broaden DER integration while meeting critical climate targets," said COO of ConnectDER, Jason Subirana. "David and Brian bring over 40 years of engineering and supply chain experience to help ConnectDER meet the demand for increased access to DERs. We are thrilled to have them both join our team."

About ConnectDER

ConnectDER unlocks the massive potential of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) by turning the meter socket into an all-in-one plug-in point for solar and storage systems, electric vehicles, and beyond, with specific benefits for the user, utility, and environment. Our solutions decrease interconnection time, enhance safety, and decrease balance-of-system costs. For more information, visit www.ConnectDER.com .

Media Contact:

Daysa Corrington

(212) 220-6045

[email protected]

SOURCE ConnectDER