Connected Car services made simple for Automotive OEMs with launch of Software Development Kit from LexisNexis Risk Solutions

The key advantage of the SDK is that it allows OEMs to easily plug into the LexisNexis® Global Telematics Platform, which offers high levels of data security, advanced analytics for big data and a direct data pipe into the insurance markets' software infrastructure. Since the SDK uses the same data infrastructure as LexisNexis embedded, connected car solutions, the SDK also enables OEMs to extend certain connected car benefits to owners of legacy, non-connected vehicles in the current fleet.

The SDK enables automotive OEMs to build innovative customer applications across different regions and in different languages, all on the same platform or to improve existing and full-featured customer-facing apps without impacting experience. OEM access to the Global Telematics Platform will also enable customers to benefit through the use of their driving data to secure insurance products.

"From trip scoring, to journey histories and visualization, our highly secure, global platform can ingest driving data from OEMs wherever their vehicles are located in the world - filtering, normalizing and contextualizing the data to provide the backbone of new products and services to support the OEM's brand experience," said Rutger Van der Wall, Vice President of Global Products, Insurance, LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

"The SDK removes the complexity and cost OEMs would otherwise face in developing the technical infrastructure needed to help the industry connect to insurance products for the type of consumer services their customers want, based on their driving data. It allows OEMs to focus on design and delivery, product innovation and consumer engagement using driver scoring, journey and route information."

"Insurance is the second-highest cost in the total cost of ownership for a consumer. If OEMs can help lower the cost of vehicle ownership through usage-based insurance, their sales proposition is strengthened considerably. At the same time, by using real-time data from the car, the analytics capability of OEMs will be enhanced, creating much greater opportunities to engage with customers and build trust and loyalty at a time when consumer mobility needs are shifting."

Using the LexisNexis Risk Solutions Software Development Kit, Automotive OEMs can:

Extend connected car features to owners of non-connected vehicles through the same global telematics platform.

Use the technical capacity of the global telematics platform to reduce the complexity and cost of building a consumer grade data normalization, filtering and telematics scoring infrastructure

Take advantage of faster speed-to-market with supported and documented frameworks, APIs and best practices

Power applications without the cost of duplicating infrastructure, building driving scoring knowledge internationally, opening more markets faster

Integrate seamlessly into existing apps, allowing OEMs to maintain a consistent customer experience while connecting to LexisNexis Risk Solutions and insurers

