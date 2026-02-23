Connected Nation study reveals internet pricing disparities across neighborhoods, highlights need for standardized pricing

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Nation (CN) released a comprehensive study today examining how the cost of home internet varies across Louisville – the largest city in Kentucky.

The findings reveal meaningful differences in pricing between neighborhoods and highlight the need for standardized broadband pricing data nationwide.

The report comes nearly two years after the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) mandated all internet service providers (ISPs) to display consumer-friendly broadband labels at the point of sale. Effective on April 10, 2024, these labels were designed to provide consumers with transparency about details like price, contract length, network metrics, and any additional fees.

"While this policy facilitates transparency for consumers at the point of purchase, it does not enable broader pricing comparisons across households or neighborhoods," said Colin Reilly, Vice President, Data Strategies & Technical Services, CN. "The FCC does not maintain a central repository for home internet prices, which would enable researchers, advocates, and policymakers to assess affordability more accurately across geographic areas."

The rule represented a meaningful step forward by providing the transparency needed for customers to make informed decisions about their internet service. That led CN's researchers to look deeper into pricing across neighborhoods in Louisville.

"Transparency at the point of sale is critical, but it's only part of the picture," said David Nunnally, Research Analyst, CN. "Without standardized, publicly available pricing data, we cannot fully understand how affordability differs between communities or create solutions that address any disparities."

Research parameters



CN's research revolves around two central questions: "How much do home internet prices vary by neighborhoods" and "what neighborhood-level characteristics influence pricing differences between neighborhoods?"

To answer those questions, CN's researchers manually compiled and analyzed advertised internet speeds and prices for a random subset of 6,300 residential addresses. They used data from two ISPs that serve the largest share of households in the metro area.

Key findings:

Wireline internet prices vary significantly between neighborhoods.

The average price of fiber internet from Provider 1 ranged from $0.09 to $0.18 per Mbps across neighborhoods. The average price of cable internet from Provider 2 ranged from $0.15 to $0.22 per Mbps.

One provider's fixed wireless internet prices did not vary within or between neighborhoods.





Income was linked to pricing patterns for one provider.

For Provider 2, neighborhoods with higher median household incomes had significantly lower wireline internet prices when measured by cost per Mbps. This relationship was driven by the provider's targeted offer of a 50 Mbps plan at a lower monthly price point in lower-income neighborhoods. While the plan reduced the overall monthly bill, it resulted in a higher cost per Mbps, affecting neighborhood averages.



The impact of neighborhood characteristics on broadband pricing

To evaluate the drivers behind pricing variation, CN employed gamma regression models, a statistical method appropriate for analyzing right-skewed cost data. The study examined four primary neighborhood-level variables:

Population density

Average household size

Percentage of households in multi-dwelling units (MDUs)

Median household income

Most of these variables did not significantly influence pricing in Louisville. Only median household income showed a statistically significant relationship — and only for Provider 2.

Currently, federal pricing data sources provide limited insight into how prices vary within cities or from city to city. Head here to read the full report.

