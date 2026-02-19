Connected Nation marks quarter century of service with yearlong celebration, world record attempt for digital skills training

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Nation (CN), a national nonprofit with a mission to expand the access, adoption, and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies to all people, is celebrating 25 years of service in 2026. The organization was founded on February 19, 2001, in Bowling Green, Ky., and has since expanded its work and mission across the United States and around the globe.

For a quarter of a century, CN has initiated, led, or supported broadband technology planning, mapping, and digital empowerment efforts in all 50 states and three US territories. Through these efforts, countless communities have expanded connectivity, increased adoption, and helped build essential digital skills through the company's research, training, and public-private partnerships.

"As Connected Nation marks 25 years of service in 2026, we're honored to celebrate this milestone alongside America's 250th anniversary," said Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO, CN. "The same spirit that established the greatest nation in the history of the world has helped guide our mission from the beginning. Everyone deserves the opportunity to improve their lives, their families, and their communities, regardless of who they are, where they live, or how they begin.

"Today's world begs these ideals more so now than ever. Driven by our experience and spirit of innovation, we will continue our work to ensure every community — rural, urban, and in between — has the digital opportunity to thrive in the next 250 years. We're proud of the progress we've made and energized for the work still ahead," Ferree continued.

As part of the celebration, CN will be sharing milestones and the real-world impact of its 25 years of service with national audiences throughout the year, as well as news of upcoming and ongoing projects with state broadband offices, digital empowerment organizations, for-profits doing great work in the broadband space, and more.

In addition, CN's staff and key partners will make a world record attempt for digital skills training on September 24 and 25, which will entail a 25-hourlong event. It will be broadcast live and around the globe from studios in Louisville, Ky.

"This world record attempt represents something bigger than just CN. It demonstrates that we must work together to create lasting and positive change," said Heather Gate, Executive VP, Digital Empowerment, CN. "It's a nationwide call to action to ensure every person — regardless of geography, income, or background — has access to the fundamental digital skills needed to thrive. We're excited to lead this effort and to show what's possible when communities come together around digital empowerment. If you or your organization would like to be involved in this once-in-a-lifetime event, I encourage you to contact us right away."

CN has titled the event, "25 hours. One connected world." You can learn more about the world record attempt, get regular updates as CN's staff prepares for the event, and check out sponsorship and partnership opportunities by heading to connectednation.org/25-hours-one-connected-world or bit.ly/CNWorldRecord.

BY THE NUMBERS: CN's impact and who is still stuck in the Digital Divide

For 25 years, CN has worked alongside state and local partners to address the exact gaps in connectivity by improving broadband availability, supporting device access, and delivering hands-on digital skills training nationwide. Here's a brief look at CN's impact:

150,000 individuals trained through CN's digital skills programs

21 million people reached nationwide through digital empowerment initiatives

150 youth teams across 42 states and Puerto Rico taking part in Teens Teach Tech, powered by AT&T

650 Connected Community Engagement Program technology action plans implemented with more than 25,000 on-the-ground surveys completed

In 2004, published the first state broadband map in the country

In 2005, CN launched the "No Child Left Offline" program in schools, libraries, and community centers, marking one of the nation's first one-to-one device programs

In 2009, partnered with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to work with public libraries in 20 states for the Opportunity Online project

In 2013, CN launched Digital Works, which focuses on telework training and job placement assistance, producing measurable results for rural and military communities

In 2019, CN helped New Zealand communities as part of a broadband learning exchange program

In 2020, CN publishes the first-of-its-kind telehealth study titled, "Healthcare from Anywhere" and launches free telehealth resources just as the nation shuts down for the pandemic

In 2025, CN, in partnership with interconnection pioneer Hunter Newby, broke ground on its first carrier-neutral internet exchange point (IXP) on the campus of Wichita State University, with plans to deploy 125 facilities in regional hub communities across the United States

CN's work to close the Digital Divide is far from over. The U.S. Census Bureau and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released new data last month on broadband access, adoption, and use in America. CN's research team compiled the data and determined that nationally:

An estimated 15.7 million Americans don't have access to home broadband service.

81 million Americans don't subscribe to fixed broadband service — either because they cannot afford it or because they don't understand why it is important.

15.1 million Americans don't have any computing devices at home that would empower them to go online.

In addition, digital skills are a growing need in America's workforce. Right now, more than 152.6 million American jobs include digital skills as part of their job description.

Head here to get the sources and analysis for each number. To learn more about CN's 25th anniversary events, news, and opportunities to leverage the organization's quarter of a century of experience in broadband for your state office or organization, head to connectednation.org.

About Connected Nation: Marking its 25th anniversary in 2026, the national nonprofit's mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation. Learn more at connectednation.org

