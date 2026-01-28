Connecticut Innovations Banks $41.0 Million in Venture Proceeds in Q2 FY26

Deals leveraged $253.2 million in outside capital in the second quarter of the fiscal year

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connecticut Innovations (CI), Connecticut's strategic venture capital arm, today announced that it invested approximately $16.2 million in 23 companies and venture funds during the second quarter of its fiscal year, ending December 31, 2025. CI's investments leveraged $253.2 million in outside capital and generated $41 million in proceeds during the quarter. To date in fiscal year 2026, CI has invested $27.5 million and leveraged $340.1 million.

Throughout the quarter, CI invested approximately $5.6 million in healthcare, $4.8 million in technology and $3.0 million in climate tech. The remaining investments were in venture funds and consumer companies.

"Generating $41 million in proceeds this quarter—including returns from Halda Therapeutics' $3.05 billion acquisition by Johnson & Johnson—underscores the power of long-term investment in scalable innovation and the strength of Connecticut's bioscience ecosystem," said Matt Storeygard, senior managing director of investments. "These returns enable CI to recycle capital back into Connecticut's early-stage economy and fuel the next generation of founders building high-growth companies."

"As always, capital is only part of the equation," said Bo Bradstreet, talent acquisition director. "CI is gearing up to host our second annual Talent Fair, connecting more than 30 of our companies with emerging talent from Connecticut's world-class colleges and universities, strengthening the state's talent pipeline and helping our companies fill critical roles."

To learn more about the CI Talent Fair, visit https://ctinnovations.com/ci-talent-fair/.

About Connecticut Innovations

Connecticut Innovations (CI) is Connecticut's strategic venture capital arm and is the leading source of financing and ongoing support for innovative, growing companies. By offering equity and debt investments, strategic guidance and introductions to valuable partners, we help promising businesses thrive. For more information, please visit http://www.ctinnovations.com.

