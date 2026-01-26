Connecticut parents explore school options during School Choice Week

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week begins today in Connecticut and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Nutmeg State, more than 240 schools and organizations are taking part by hosting, including a school fair in New Haven.

Gov. Ned Lamont is marking the week with a proclamation recognizing Jan. 25–31 as "Connecticut School Choice Week" and highlighting the education options available to families across the state.

Learning choices for Connecticut kids include public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional schooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in Connecticut at: schoolchoiceweek.com/connecticut

"School choice helps students in Connecticut by giving families real options to find a learning environment where their child can thrive because of the high quantity of quality schools," said Pamela Ng, Parent of an Engineering & Science University Magnet School student.

"This empowers them to choose the educational setting that provides the optimal personalized fit for their child's needs and interests, which is crucial for achieving lasting student and family success," said Danielle Gregory-Williams, Magnet Recruitment Coordinator for the Office of School Choice & Enrollment at New Haven Public Schools."

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

SOURCE National School Choice Week