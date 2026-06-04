TRADE SHOW TEAMSTERS RATIFY HISTORIC CONTRACT

2,000 Local 631 Workers in Las Vegas Win Strongest Contract to Date

LAS VEGAS, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 2,000 trade show workers, employed by more than 100 contractors nationwide and represented by Teamsters Local 631, have ratified a strong four-year agreement that delivers higher wages, enhanced benefits, and improved working conditions.

The bargaining unit includes exhibit builders, riggers, carpet installers, decorators, freight and material handlers, forklift operators, and aerial riggers. These workers set up the biggest trade shows and conventions in the country that attract millions of people annually.

All trade show members of Teamsters Local 631 also complete an apprenticeship program and are certified as journeymen.

"Trade show workers are essential to maintaining Las Vegas' title as the convention and expo capital of the world," said Tommy Blitsch, Director of the Teamsters Convention, Trade Show, and Casino Division and Secretary-Treasurer of Local 631. "The Teamsters are raising industry standards because our members are the best in the business and know their worth."

The collective bargaining agreement delivers a 22 percent increase to wages and benefits, which includes an increased contribution to the Teamsters Health and Welfare plan and an enhanced pension. The deal also includes protections against automation and improved workplace safety measures.

"Our committee worked hard to make sure members' voices were heard throughout negotiations," said Wanda Vulgamore, journeyman and 21-year member of Local 631. "This is the best contract in Las Vegas trade show history, and it sets a strong foundation for our future. I'm proud of what we achieved together."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters