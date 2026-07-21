Connecticut Regulators Select AmpUp to Scale Adapt & Earn Managed EV Charging Statewide

AmpUp's public managed charging pilot was the only project selected for deployment at scale from PURA's Innovative Energy Solutions Program Cycle 1

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AmpUp, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging management solutions with offices in East Hartford, Connecticut, today announced that the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) has selected its Adapt & Earn managed charging project for deployment at scale, the only project chosen to scale among the four completed pilots evaluated in Cycle 1 of the state's Innovative Energy Solutions (IES) Program. PURA's July 1, 2026, decision in Docket No. 22-08-07 invites AmpUp and Connecticut's electric utilities to jointly propose a statewide program design, opening a path to bring managed charging to public and shared EV chargers across the state.

By delivering grid flexibility where property owners and vehicle operators differ, Adapt & Earn solved a long-standing challenge that excluded public charging from grid programs. Since drivers at workplaces, multifamily buildings, train stations, fleets, and campuses lack direct utility relationships with these chargers, AmpUp provided incentives natively via its platform, eliminating the need for vehicle telematics, advanced enrollment, or additional hardware. Participants simply allowed short charging pauses during peak hours to receive immediate wallet credits within the AmpUp app.

The 18-month pilot, conducted with Eversource Energy, enrolled more than 1,000 charging ports across approximately 200 locations spanning eight commercial customer segments. According to PURA's decision and the program's independent evaluation, the project achieved the following results:

Critical grid relief: Shifted charging off-peak during a regional heatwave, when wholesale electricity prices spiked more than 3,600%, at roughly a third of the cost of the peak supply it displaced;

Shifted charging off-peak during a regional heatwave, when wholesale electricity prices spiked more than 3,600%, at roughly a third of the cost of the peak supply it displaced; Strong driver engagement: 91% of participating drivers reported zero inconvenience during charge pauses, 87% said opting in or out was simple and intuitive, and 83% would participate again (with multifamily housing sites performing especially well at a 33% driver participation rate);

91% of participating drivers reported zero inconvenience during charge pauses, 87% said opting in or out was simple and intuitive, and 83% would participate again (with multifamily housing sites performing especially well at a 33% driver participation rate); 100% site host enrollment , with zero opt-outs; and

, with zero opt-outs; and Equitable impact: 42% of new installation funding was directed to environmental justice communities.

"The IES Program was designed to find innovations that deliver real, measurable benefits to Connecticut ratepayers, and AmpUp's project did exactly that," said PURA Vice Chairman David Arconti, Jr. "By demonstrating that public EV charging can serve as a flexible grid resource at a fraction of the cost of traditional peaking resources, this project charts a path toward a more affordable, reliable grid as EV adoption grows."

"Historically, managed charging has been confined to private garages and individual utility bills. We demonstrated its viability at public charging stations, where drivers have no direct relationship with the utility, proving that drivers will participate if the process is seamless and the compensation is efficient," stated David Jackson, COO of AmpUp. "Our selection as the sole Cycle 1 pilot to scale reflects the dedication of our team, our collaboration with Eversource and PURA, and the Connecticut drivers who demonstrated that EVs are the most flexible load ever plugged into the grid. The IES program proved what's possible; now we scale it."

The results build on findings AmpUp announced in September 2025, when the pilot delivered grid relief three times more efficiently than a standard peaker plant. PURA's full decision is available here.

About AmpUp

AmpUp is driving sustainable transportation forward by overcoming barriers to widespread EV adoption with its reliable, user-friendly, and flexible EV charging platform. Since 2018, the company has enabled businesses and property owners to seamlessly deploy and manage EV charging solutions, powering networks for more than 2,500 customers across 75 North American markets. Operating out of offices in Santa Clara, Calif., and Hartford, Conn. (which houses its state-of-the-art testing laboratory), AmpUp is trusted by industry leaders such as JLL, CBRE, Domino's Pizza, Goodyear, Under Armour, and Hilton. For more information, visit www.ampup.io.

SOURCE AmpUp