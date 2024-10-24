Connecting Customers with Mobility Solutions Drives Successful Year for Enterprise Mobility

Steady growth across portfolio of business lines, continued global expansion and focus on future mobility needs lead to strong FY24 results

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, the Enterprise name has been synonymous with rental cars. Since its inception in 1957, however, the business has grown and evolved, from a fleet of seven cars to a global network of diverse mobility solutions including fleet management, flexible vehicle hire, carsharing, vanpooling, car sales, truck rental, vehicle subscriptions, luxury rentals, technology solutions and more.

Steady growth across its portfolio of business lines, continued global expansion and a focus on future mobility needs led to strong FY24 results for Enterprise Mobility.

In October 2023, the mobility portfolio aligned under a new corporate brand – Enterprise Mobility – to reflect, connect and promote its full line of offerings. This continued focus on developing its mobility portfolio, along with strong global growth, helped drive record revenue of more than $38 billion for Enterprise Mobility, inclusive of its subsidiaries and affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management, in fiscal year 2024 (FY24).

"We've set an ambitious vision to be recognized as the world's best and most trusted mobility company," said Chrissy Taylor, president and CEO of Enterprise Mobility. "We have worked diligently to connect customers with mobility solutions that meet their needs while offering the best-in-class customer service that has defined our brands for generations."

Supporting Mobility Needs for Millions Across the Globe

Long recognized as an industry leader in car rental, Enterprise Mobility manages three of the world's premier car rental brands – Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo – which met the needs of millions of business and leisure travelers around the world in FY24. In addition, Enterprise-branded business lines provided a range of mobility solutions for customers globally and contributed significantly to Enterprise Mobility's FY24 success. Highlights include:

Enterprise Fleet Management now has approximately 900,000 vehicles under management in the U.S. and Canada , with a leased fleet size of more than 720,000, representing a growth of 8% year over year. Strong organic business growth fueled the opening of five new strategically placed locations across North America to meet rising client demand and support clients previously serviced out of nearby cities.

, with a leased fleet size of more than 720,000, representing a growth of 8% year over year. Strong organic business growth fueled the opening of five new strategically placed locations across to meet rising client demand and support clients previously serviced out of nearby cities. Commute with Enterprise served more than 50,000 riders with over 10,000 vehicles on the road, which eliminated more than 1 billion commuter miles, and reduced more than 400,000 metric tons of CO 2 e.*

e.* Enterprise Car Sales achieved double-digit business growth and opened seven new dealerships in the U.S., increasing its total number of dealerships to 161 with more planned in FY25.

Enterprise Truck Rental celebrated 25 years and now has more than 575 locations across North America . The launch of Truck Rental's new Flex-E-Rent product has offered customers a flexible, customized rental program to help their businesses grow.

. The launch of Truck Rental's new Flex-E-Rent product has offered customers a flexible, customized rental program to help their businesses grow. The Flex-E-Rent business line in the U.K. and Ireland generated record revenue.

The international footprint of the business continues to grow, with the organization's corporate-owned subsidiaries in Europe all reporting revenue growth, including double-digit growth in France, Ireland and Spain. The U.K. business celebrated its 30th anniversary and has now grown to more than 480 branches and 6,400 team members.

Enterprise Mobility's rental car brands – Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo – were introduced through franchise partners in Chile, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Thailand in FY24, bringing the brands' global reach to over 9,500 locations across more than 90 countries and territories.

Driving Improved Experiences and the Future of Mobility

In FY24, Enterprise Mobility continued to evaluate the many ways technology can be leveraged to enhance team member and customer experiences, including ways to reduce friction in the travel journey, better inform decision making and help team members serve customers.

"Our approach is the same – whether it's AI, connected cars, EVs, or any new technology – we assess and learn how we can use these tools and technologies to deliver a better experience," said Taylor. "It's an evolution, not a revolution."

This continued focus on enhancing the customer experience helped National Car Rental and Enterprise Rent-A-Car capture the top two spots in the annual J.D. Power 2024 North American Rental Car Satisfaction Study. Enterprise Mobility brands also once again took three of the top five spots in the Best Rental Car category of Travel + Leisure's 2024 World's Best Awards. These awards – which ranked National the No. 1 rental car provider, Enterprise No. 3 and Alamo No. 4 – recognize the destinations and companies that exemplify excellence in the travel industry.

"Our aim is to create better experiences for how the world moves," said Taylor. "To achieve this, we must innovate with intention and explore new possibilities to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers."

Read more about the ways Enterprise Mobility is approaching innovation here.

Mobilizing Team Members and Supporting Communities

As a direct result of the thriving workplace culture it has cultivated, Enterprise Mobility was named a 2024 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Winner with Distinction. Only five of the 60 Exceptional Workplace Award Winners worldwide earned this top recognition from Gallup.

Offering another sign of a healthy work environment, a record number of global team members relocated in FY24 and more than 22,000 were promoted or took on new roles.

"A driving force of our success has always been to take care of customers and employees first, and everything else will follow," said Taylor.

Enterprise Mobility empowers team members to support the communities in which they live and work. In FY24, $85 million was donated to charitable organizations worldwide through Enterprise Mobility operating groups and the Enterprise Mobility Foundation. More than 90% of grants awarded were identified by global team members.

"The local communities in which we operate are central to our success, and we are committed to strengthening those communities, one neighborhood at a time," said Taylor.

For more information, visit www.enterprisemobility.com.

* CO2 reduction estimates based on 2023 Commute with Enterprise reporting and U.S. EPA Calculator, and assuming participants previously drove alone. CO2 Equivalency according to the EPA Greenhouse Equivalencies Calculator CommutewithEnterprise.com/Showmethemath.

