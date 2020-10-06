CONNECTIONS™ Features Insights from ANGI Homeservices/Handy, Everise, Infineon Technologies, Sutherland, and Sweepr Focused on Delivering Support Services Through Connected Devices

DALLAS, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates will feature new consumer research and insights from industry leaders representing ANGI Homeservices/Handy, Everise, Infineon Technologies, Sutherland, and Sweepr at the CONNECTIONS™ Community virtual event Support: Onboarding and Ongoing Services , Wednesday, October 7, 11 a.m. CT.

Parks Associates finds 31% of smart home device owners who set up their own devices experienced difficulty, highlighting opportunities to offer support and onboarding as valued-added services to households.

Parks Associates: Smart Home Device Owners CONNECTIONS

Parks Associates launched the CONNECTIONS™ Community in 2020 as an online conference and networking experience focused on the connected home and IoT industries. The CONNECTIONS™ Community features multiple special networking events over the next three months, leading up to the main virtual conference on November 10-12, which will bring together industry leaders to network and discuss the growing smart home market.

CONNECTIONS™ Sponsors include Sutherland Global Services, Alarm.com, Bitdefender, Nice, Cox, Intellithings, Cirrent, Everise, MMB Networks, ServiceLive, Zen Ecosystems, Firedome, Inspire, Mercku, Ossiaco, Zigbee Alliance, Z-Wave, Aprilaire, Asurion, Gadgeon, and Wi-Charge.

Support: Onboarding and Ongoing Services addresses how connected devices enable new ways to deliver support services. It also explores new levels of consumer engagement enabled by connected devices and how to create and extend value to consumers in order to generate new revenue streams.

The session features an interactive discussion with visionary speaker Oisin Hanrahan , Chief Product Officer, ANGI Homeservices, and Co-founder and CEO, Handy, followed by panel discussion:

Peter Butler , GM, Everise

, GM, Everise Alan Coleman , Founder and CEO, Sweepr

, Founder and CEO, Sweepr Bharat Chadda, SVP, Technology, Media and Communications Vertical, Sutherland

Rob Conant , VP Software Product Management & Ecosystem, Infineon Technologies

"The increased prominence of smart home and home streaming services are obvious enough impacts of the pandemic, but something businesses may not have considered is the need to endow home-based work with the same level of data security inherent to centralized workplaces," said Peter Butler, GM, Everise. "This has sparked a need for smart monitoring able to programmatically prevent unauthorized actions – such as manually capturing on-screen data or allowing unauthorized individuals (often residents of the same home where the work is being done) from glimpsing such info. Everise's Smart Secure solution is how we use remote worker monitoring to keep personal health and financial information secure in home office settings."

"As we continue to see more consumers harnessing connected devices at home, product design must put customer experience at the forefront," said Bharat Chadda, SVP, Technology, Media and Communications Vertical, Sutherland. "For manufacturers to capitalize on user growth, it is imperative they deliver seamless installation, ease of integration with other IoT devices, and advanced security and AI capabilities in order to create unified, tailored experiences for consumers — and be able to do it at scale."

To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Ulpino, [email protected] , 972-490-1113.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' 24th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference is a virtual conference taking place November 10-12, preceded by six topical virtual sessions hosted in July-October.

CONNECTIONS™ provides networking opportunities combined with visionary keynotes and conference sessions focused on technology innovations, consumer research on adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design.

Throughout the event, sponsors offer virtual demos, spotlighting innovations for the entertainment, mobile, and smart home market segments. www.connectionsconference.com

Rosey Ulpino

Parks Associates

972-490-1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates