Many Older Multifamily Properties Struggle To Provide Reliable Wi-Fi, According To Parks Associates

New white paper addresses next-gen Wi-Fi solutions for multifamily property owners and managers

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced new research, Scaling Connectivity for Multifamily Properties, revealing 82% of multifamily properties that are 10 or more years old and offer Wi-Fi report difficulty maintaining network connections. By comparison, only 13% of newer properties report the same problems.

The white paper, developed in partnership with Xfinity Communities, a division of Comcast Corporation serving multifamily properties, highlights the challenges facing older MDU (multidwelling unit) properties in deploying and supporting modern networking and IoT solutions. Scaling Connectivity for Multifamily Properties also details current methods and recent innovations that existing properties can leverage to overcome these issues to deliver reliable and high-quality smart building benefits to their residents.

"A lack of suitable pre-existing networking infrastructure is a top barrier holding MDUs back from widely deploying IoT," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "Additionally, many properties do not own the wiring infrastructure, making new connectivity deployments costly or not feasible. As a result, older properties are far less likely to offer smart amenities and those that do encounter significant challenges due to their existing infrastructure."

Next-gen managed Wi-Fi solutions are key for existing properties looking to roll out IoT solutions but faced with these infrastructure barriers. Next-gen Wi-Fi systems are also designed to be scalable, allowing properties to expand services as technology advances and residents' technology needs evolve.

"Robust, property-wide connectivity is the foundation of modern multifamily living – it's no longer optional, it's a competitive imperative," said Ilan Eframian, Vice President of Xfinity Communities. "By unlocking the potential of existing infrastructure and adopting cutting-edge solutions and systems, property owners can elevate their communities, enhance operational efficiency, and foster long-term loyalty with residents."

Investment in a robust internet infrastructure is crucial for remaining competitive in the rental market, and current solutions allow existing properties to upgrade their amenities now, which can provide new revenues, improve resident experiences, and simplify property management operations.

"To attract long-term residents, properties must be prepared to offer the amenities and features their tenants value—connected systems and solutions that deliver a premium living experience," Kent said.

Parks Associates will highlight this research and more at its upcoming Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, and Community Living in Dallas, September 24-25 at the Renaissance Dallas Richardson Hotel. Event sponsors include ADT Multifamily; Cox Communities; Nice; Vantiva; Xfinity Communities; Kwikset; Calix; Homebase, a Quext Company; SmartRent; SkyBell; DojoNetworks; WireStar Networks; Zentra Access; and Salto.

