CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Industry-Leading Companies Including Comcast, Fing, Google, Intel, LeakSentinel, SimpliSafe, Samsung, T-Mobile, and More

Parks Associates reports smart thermostat ownership has more than doubled in three years
DALLAS, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent Parks Associates research shows that smart thermostat ownership has more than doubled in recent years, from 5% in 2014 to 13% in 2017. The firm's 360 View: Energy Management, Smart Home, & Energy Providers reports purchase intention rates have also doubled in the same time period.
"Approximately 63% of the thermostats purchased in the last year were smart thermostats," said Elizabeth Parks, SVP, Parks Associates. "It has proven to be a hero device for smart home sales, but perceptions of value and affordability are still a concern, as prices of smart thermostats vary considerably. Nest and ecobee have introduced lower cost models, but smart thermostats priced at $200 or more are still driving 43% of volume. The average price consumers paid for a smart thermostat is $175, which is 75% greater than the average price paid for all thermostats."
The consumer IoT research firm's 22nd-annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, May 22-24 in San Francisco, will include the following keynotes:
- Dr. Melissa Gregg, Director, Research, Intel Smart Home, Intel
- Yoon Lee, SVP, Head, Product Innovation Team and Head, Content Services, Samsung
- Miles Kingston, GM, Smart Home Group, Intel
- Patti Loyack, VP, IP Services, Comcast Cable
- Mark Spates, Product Lead, Smart Home, Google
- Balaji Sridharan, VP, IoT & M2M, T-Mobile
Speakers include:
- Eric Adler, CEO, Flume
- Asaf Ashkenazi, VP, Internet of the Things Security Products, Rambus
- Yossi Atias, GM IoT Security, BullGuard Israel Ltd
- Marcio Avillez, SVP Networks, CUJO
- Ran Baror, VP Consumer Business, eyeSight Technologies
- Christopher Baskin, CEO, American Two-Way
- Autumn Braswell, COO, iQor
- Rob Conant, CEO, Cirrent
- Richard Culberson, Executive Director, Home Security & Smart Home Operations, Cox Communications
- Jason Dudley, Senior Planning Analyst, Salt River Project
- Larry Folsom, President and CEO, I-View Now
- Dylan Gale, Principal, Comcast Ventures
- Monika Gupta, EVP Sales, Marketing and Product, Cognitive Systems
- Mike Hackett, Co-founder and SVP, Qolsys
- Ted Haeger, VP, Training & Support, Control4
- Yuval Harry, Head, Partnerships, Hippo Insurance
- Morgan Hertel, VP, Technology & Innovation, Rapid Response Monitoring
- Jim Hunter, Chief Scientist and Technology Evangelist, Greenwave Systems
- Len Jordan, Managing Director, Madrona Venture Group
- Chad Laurans, Founder and CEO, SimpliSafe
- Joe Liu, CEO, Mivatek Smart Connect
- Bill Loesch, CEO, LeakSentinel
- Bob Marshall, CEO, Whisker Labs
- Alton Martin, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Trusource Labs
- Kevin Meagher, Chief Commercial Officer, Intamac
- Dr. Chris Mitchell, CEO & Founder, Audio Analytic
- Wayne Morrison, Principal, Emerging Technologies, Reliant
- Lainie Muller, Director, Wellness, Alarm.com
- Rob Munin, President and CEO, Lux Products Corp
- Duane Paulson, VP - Strategic Partnerships, Fing
- Roel Peeters, CEO, Roost Labs
- Aditya Pendyala, Co-Founder & VP Growth, mnubo
- Dale Pistilli, VP, Sales & Marketing, August Home
- Tobin Richardson, President & CEO, Zigbee Alliance
- Cecilia Sevillano, Head, Smart Home Solutions, Swiss Re
- Marcus Scheiber, CEO, ROC-Connect
- Russell Vail, EVP, Market Development, Alula
- Dmitri Vellikok, Senior Principal Consultant, F-Secure
- Mike Wajsgras, Director, Channel Development, Constellation
- Jeremy Warren, CTO, Vivint Smart Home
- Jeffrey Weiner, VP, Product, Marketing and Sales, Mersoft
- Joe Wodark, AVP, IoT Telematics, Verisk Analytics
- Richard Wolpert, Co-Founder & CEO, HelloTech
- Brett Worthington, VP Global Business Development & Partnerships, Samsung SmartThings
