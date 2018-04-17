CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Industry-Leading Companies Including Comcast, Fing, Google, Intel, LeakSentinel, SimpliSafe, Samsung, T-Mobile, and More

Parks Associates reports smart thermostat ownership has more than doubled in three years

Parks Associates

08:45 ET

DALLAS, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent Parks Associates research shows that smart thermostat ownership has more than doubled in recent years, from 5% in 2014 to 13% in 2017. The firm's 360 View: Energy Management, Smart Home, & Energy Providers reports purchase intention rates have also doubled in the same time period.

"Approximately 63% of the thermostats purchased in the last year were smart thermostats," said Elizabeth Parks, SVP, Parks Associates. "It has proven to be a hero device for smart home sales, but perceptions of value and affordability are still a concern, as prices of smart thermostats vary considerably. Nest and ecobee have introduced lower cost models, but smart thermostats priced at $200 or more are still driving 43% of volume. The average price consumers paid for a smart thermostat is $175, which is 75% greater than the average price paid for all thermostats."

The consumer IoT research firm's 22nd-annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, May 22-24 in San Francisco, will include the following keynotes:

  • Dr. Melissa Gregg, Director, Research, Intel Smart Home, Intel
  • Yoon Lee, SVP, Head, Product Innovation Team and Head, Content Services, Samsung
  • Miles Kingston, GM, Smart Home Group, Intel
  • Patti Loyack, VP, IP Services, Comcast Cable
  • Mark Spates, Product Lead, Smart Home, Google
  • Balaji Sridharan, VP, IoT & M2M, T-Mobile

Speakers include:

  • Eric Adler, CEO, Flume
  • Asaf Ashkenazi, VP, Internet of the Things Security Products, Rambus
  • Yossi Atias, GM IoT Security, BullGuard Israel Ltd
  • Marcio Avillez, SVP Networks, CUJO
  • Ran Baror, VP Consumer Business, eyeSight Technologies
  • Christopher Baskin, CEO, American Two-Way
  • Autumn Braswell, COO, iQor
  • Rob Conant, CEO, Cirrent
  • Richard Culberson, Executive Director, Home Security & Smart Home Operations, Cox Communications
  • Jason Dudley, Senior Planning Analyst, Salt River Project
  • Larry Folsom, President and CEO, I-View Now
  • Dylan Gale, Principal, Comcast Ventures
  • Monika Gupta, EVP Sales, Marketing and Product, Cognitive Systems
  • Mike Hackett, Co-founder and SVP, Qolsys
  • Ted Haeger, VP, Training & Support, Control4
  • Yuval Harry, Head, Partnerships, Hippo Insurance
  • Morgan Hertel, VP, Technology & Innovation, Rapid Response Monitoring
  • Jim Hunter, Chief Scientist and Technology Evangelist, Greenwave Systems
  • Len Jordan, Managing Director, Madrona Venture Group
  • Chad Laurans, Founder and CEO, SimpliSafe
  • Joe Liu, CEO, Mivatek Smart Connect
  • Bill Loesch, CEO, LeakSentinel
  • Bob Marshall, CEO, Whisker Labs
  • Alton Martin, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Trusource Labs
  • Kevin Meagher, Chief Commercial Officer, Intamac
  • Dr. Chris Mitchell, CEO & Founder, Audio Analytic
  • Wayne Morrison, Principal, Emerging Technologies, Reliant
  • Lainie Muller, Director, Wellness, Alarm.com
  • Rob Munin, President and CEO, Lux Products Corp
  • Duane Paulson, VP - Strategic Partnerships, Fing
  • Roel Peeters, CEO, Roost Labs
  • Aditya Pendyala, Co-Founder & VP Growth, mnubo
  • Dale Pistilli, VP, Sales & Marketing, August Home
  • Tobin Richardson, President & CEO, Zigbee Alliance
  • Cecilia Sevillano, Head, Smart Home Solutions, Swiss Re
  • Marcus Scheiber, CEO, ROC-Connect
  • Russell Vail, EVP, Market Development, Alula
  • Dmitri Vellikok, Senior Principal Consultant, F-Secure
  • Mike Wajsgras, Director, Channel Development, Constellation
  • Jeremy Warren, CTO, Vivint Smart Home
  • Jeffrey Weiner, VP, Product, Marketing and Sales, Mersoft
  • Joe Wodark, AVP, IoT Telematics, Verisk Analytics
  • Richard Wolpert, Co-Founder & CEO, HelloTech
  • Brett Worthington, VP Global Business Development & Partnerships, Samsung SmartThings

To request an interview or data, contact Julia Homier, 193514@email4pr.com, 972-996-0214.

About CONNECTIONS™

CONNECTIONS™ is the premier connected home event hosting more than 600 executives from the connected entertainment, IoT, and smart home industries. sales@parksassociates.com, 972-490-1113, www.connectionsconference.com

Media Contact:
Julia Homier
Parks Associates
972-996-0214
193514@email4pr.com

