CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Industry-Leading Companies Including Comcast, Fing, Google, Intel, LeakSentinel, SimpliSafe, Samsung, T-Mobile, and More

DALLAS, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent Parks Associates research shows that smart thermostat ownership has more than doubled in recent years, from 5% in 2014 to 13% in 2017. The firm's 360 View: Energy Management, Smart Home, & Energy Providers reports purchase intention rates have also doubled in the same time period.

"Approximately 63% of the thermostats purchased in the last year were smart thermostats," said Elizabeth Parks, SVP, Parks Associates. "It has proven to be a hero device for smart home sales, but perceptions of value and affordability are still a concern, as prices of smart thermostats vary considerably. Nest and ecobee have introduced lower cost models, but smart thermostats priced at $200 or more are still driving 43% of volume. The average price consumers paid for a smart thermostat is $175, which is 75% greater than the average price paid for all thermostats."

The consumer IoT research firm's 22nd-annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, May 22-24 in San Francisco

