CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Speakers From Arlo, Alarm.com, iRobot, Johnson Controls, Ford, Google, and More

DALLAS, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international research firm Parks Associates today announced confirmed speakers for the 23rd-annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, May 21-23 in San Francisco. The firm reports that 25% of U.S. broadband households have at least one smart home device, nearly tripling from 9% in 2014. CONNECTIONS™ features keynotes from Comcast, KB Home, Alarm.com, iRobot, Lennar, Control4, and Vivint Smart Home and focuses on the expansion of smart home solutions in the home and new business strategies that enhance the consumer experience with connected solutions.

"The smart home industry represents a converging evolution across home management, security, safety, and multiple device/service categories," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "As adoption growth appears to be slowing, we see an analogy between the smart home and the PC industry in its early years, when many applications were trying to find one strong fit."

"CONNECTIONS™ is essential for anyone interested in creating connected home opportunities," said Joe Roberts, EVP Marketing and Innovation, Nortek Security & Control. "I look forward to sharing ideas with thought leaders in the multiple segments of this dynamic market."

CONNECTIONS™ addresses the disruption and innovation in the industries developing smart home devices, appliances, and services. The event focuses on how to address the benefits of connectedness within products and strategies to improve their devices' familiarity and value ratings.

Early sponsors include F-Secure, Alarm.com, Verisk, Rapid Response Monitoring, Audio Analytic, Ayla Networks, Cirrent, Johnson Controls, mnubo, Oak Labs, PassiveBolt, Support.com, Trusource Labs, ULE Alliance, Universal Electronics Inc., Zen Ecosystems, HP, HelloTech, and Inspire.

Keynotes

Jacob Atalla , VP, Sustainability, KB Home

, VP, Sustainability, Anne Ferguson , VP, Marketing, Alarm.com

, VP, Marketing, Chris Jones , CTO, iRobot

, CTO, David Kaiserman , President, Lennar Ventures , Lennar

, President, , Charlie Kindel , SVP, Products and Services, Control4

, SVP, Products and Services, Dennis Mathew , VP/GM, Xfinity Home, Comcast

, VP/GM, Xfinity Home, Jeremy Warren , CTO, Vivint Smart Home

Speakers

Marcio Avillez , SVP, Business Development, CUJO AI

, SVP, Business Development, CUJO AI Avi Barel , Director, Business Development, ULE Alliance

, Director, Business Development, ULE Alliance Brian Brackenbury , Director, Connected Products, Gentex Corporation

, Director, Connected Products, Gentex Corporation Alex Capecelatro , CEO, Josh.ai

, CEO, Josh.ai Naveen Chhangani , Head, Product Management, Arlo

, Head, Product Management, Arlo Rob Conant , CEO, Cirrent

, CEO, Cirrent Gary Davis , Chief Consumer Security Evangelist, McAfee

, Chief Consumer Security Evangelist, McAfee Drew Doleski , Senior Product Manager, IoT/Telematics - Connected Home, Verisk Analytics

, Senior Product Manager, IoT/Telematics - Connected Home, Verisk Analytics Tony Frangiosa , CEO, InstallerNet, Inc.

, CEO, InstallerNet, Inc. David Friedman , CEO, Ayla

, CEO, Ayla Chris Gibbons , MD, Founder and CEO, The Greystone Group, Inc.

, MD, Founder and CEO, The Greystone Group, Inc. Arsham Hatambeiki , SVP, Corporate Product & Strategy, Universal Electronics Inc.

, SVP, Corporate Product & Strategy, Universal Electronics Inc. Sheila Hicks , VP/GM, Cox Homelife, Cox Communications

, VP/GM, Cox Homelife, Cox Communications Chris Johnson , Chief Strategy Officer, Brinks Home Security

, Chief Strategy Officer, Brinks Home Security Linus Lundberg , Google Home + Nest Business Development, Google

, Google Home + Nest Business Development, Google Elizabeth Mathes , Director, Smart Home, The Home Depot

, Director, Smart Home, The Home Depot James McPhail , CEO, Zen Ecosystems

, CEO, Zen Ecosystems Jeff Meredith , COO, Chamberlain Group

, COO, Chamberlain Group Dr. Chris Mitchell , CEO and Founder, Audio Analytic

, CEO and Founder, Audio Analytic Wannie Park , VP, Corporate Development, Inspire

, VP, Corporate Development, Inspire Aditya Pendyala, Co-founder and VP Growth, mnubo

Joe Roberts , EVP Marketing and Innovation, Nortek Security & Control

, EVP Marketing and Innovation, Nortek Security & Control Steve Shapiro , GM, Johnson Controls

, GM, David Wechsler , Sr. Director Channels and Partnerships, Comcast

, Sr. Director Channels and Partnerships, Comcast Eric West , Strategy & Partnerships, Ford Smart Mobility

, Strategy & Partnerships, Ford Smart Mobility Matt Wolf , Head, Partnerships, SimpliSafe

, Head, Partnerships, SimpliSafe Kellen Xu , Director, Global Business Development, Samsung SmartThings

, Director, Global Business Development, Samsung SmartThings Syed Zaidi , CEO, Frontpoint

To request data or an interview with an analyst, contact Elizabeth Parks at eparks@parksassociates.com, 972-996-0202.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' 23nd-annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference will take place May 21-23, 2019, at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport in San Francisco. CONNECTIONS™ is the premier connected home event hosting more than 650 executives from the connected entertainment, IoT, and smart home industries. www.connectionsus.com

