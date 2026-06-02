Conner Homes Announces Final Opportunities at Richards Ridge Community

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conner Homes announces that Richards Ridge, a luxury single-family home community in Bellevue, WA., is nearly sold out.

Richards Ridge

Richards Ridge is located at 13068 SE 19th Court, Bellevue, WA 98005. Just off Richards Road in a private enclave surrounded by mature trees, homeowners enjoy easy access to both I-90 and I-405 in addition to downtown Bellevue, where the Bellevue Collection shopping district and several major employers are located, including Amazon. The Marketplace at Factoria is also nearby, anchored by T&T Supermarket, the popular Asian foods grocery store.

Only three move-in ready homes are now available, ranging in size from 2,956 to 3,040 sq. ft. Each home offers 4 large bedrooms, and the lower-level bedroom includes a full bathroom, built-in cabinets, and a private covered patio. This room is perfect as a spacious media room, home office, guest room, or multi-gen suite.

Each Richards Ridge home was built by Conner Homes with only quality materials used throughout. The spacious and modern kitchens feature Wolf and SKS appliances, high end cabinets, and walk-in pantry. Conner Homes also installed the cutting edge Broan Energy Recovery Ventilator, which provides fresh and filtered air throughout the home by mixing fresh air with conditioned air from the furnace.

"Richards Ridge offers great value to homebuyers who want to live in Bellevue." said Erin Fowler, President of Conner Homes. "The homes offer a rare combination of large square footage, a quiet environment, and luxury finishes. Plus, the community is in the Bellevue School District. The location can't be beat for people who either work from home or commute into Seattle, Bellevue, or Redmond."

Home prices at Richards Ridge start at $2,049,950 and are ready for immediate occupancy.

More information about Richards Ridge is available at Richards Ridge By Conner Homes

About Conner Homes:

Conner Homes' mission is to create neighborhoods and customer experiences. The company has been designing and building homes for over 65 years and is one of the few remaining local homebuilders in the Seattle area. Conner Homes builds townhomes and single-family homes and currently has five open communities, with additional communities opening in the future. For more information about Conner Homes, visit www.connerhomes.com. Conner Homes is an Equal Housing Opportunity Builder.

Contact: William Boucher

[email protected]

SOURCE Conner Homes