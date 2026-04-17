Snohomish & Black Diamond Welcome Two New Conner Homes Communities April 25th

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conner Homes announces it will begin accepting reservations for its two newest townhome communities, Village Towns at Ten Trails and Greenview Heights, starting Saturday, April 25. Homebuyers seeking high-quality townhomes in desirable locations will have the opportunity to be among the first to secure their new home and receive the most favorable pricing and incentives. For more information on these new communities and to plan your visit, please go to connerhomes.com.

"On Saturday, April 25th, Conner Homes will begin accepting reservations at Village Towns at Ten Trails and Greenview Heights in Snohomish," said Erin Fowler, President. "With a limited number of homes available at pre-sale pricing, early buyers will have the opportunity to secure favorable pricing and incentives ahead of the broader release."

Introducing Greenview Heights in Snohomish.

Greenview Heights offers a collection of exceptional townhomes situated on a quiet street close to SR 9 off Lowell Larimer Road in Snohomish, WA. Homebuyers can choose from three distinct floor plans, ranging from 1,334 to 2,174 square feet, 2 to 5 bedrooms, up to 3.25 bathrooms, and 1 or 2-car garages. Quality finishes are the Conner Homes standard, and homebuyers can also select from unique options and upgrades on pre-construction homes. Greenview Heights provides convenient access to historic downtown Snohomish with a Safeway located nearby on SR9. That's one reason why this part of Snohomish County is so popular with Boeing, Amazon, and Microsoft employees. Residents will also enjoy a private community park that includes a dog park, offering scenic views of the Snohomish Valley. Prices are expected to start in the low $700's. To arrange a private appointment to tour Greenview Heights, call Mikayla at (206) 371-0026.

Discover Village Towns at Ten Trails in Black Diamond

Village Towns represents Conner Homes' latest addition to the vibrant Ten Trails master-planned community in Black Diamond, WA. This special community provides residents with a dynamic environment filled with parks, trails, and views of Mt. Rainier. Ten Trails hosts frequent events, including holiday celebrations, concerts, and pop-up stores, fostering a strong sense of belonging. Even better, Village Towns is uniquely positioned adjacent to a food truck park and is just a three-minute walk from a new Safeway!

Conner Homes offers three spacious floor plans at Village Towns, ranging from 1,751 to 1,938 square feet, with 3 to 5 bedrooms and 3.25 bathrooms, a notable offering for the area. Each home includes a covered deck, a 2-car garage, quartz counters, and attractive exteriors designed to stand apart from typical townhome aesthetics. Prices are expected to start in the mid $600's. To schedule a private tour of Village Towns, call Sophia at (253) 258-4981.

These new Conner Homes communities represent a prime opportunity for individuals and families to find their ideal living space, combining thoughtful design with access to local amenities and community life. Further details on floor plans and availability can be found at connerhomes.com.

Conner Homes' mission is to create neighborhoods and customer experiences. The company has been designing and building homes for close to 70 years and is one of the few remaining local homebuilders in the Seattle area. Conner Homes builds townhomes and single-family homes and currently has five open communities, with additional communities opening in the future. For more information about Conner Homes, visit connerhomes.com. Conner Homes is an Equal Housing Opportunity Builder.

CONTACT: William Boucher, [email protected]

SOURCE Conner Homes