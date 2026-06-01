Conner Homes Nears Sellout at Greenbridge Community

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After eight years of building at Greenbridge, Conner Home - one of the few remaining locally owned homebuilders in the Seattle area - is approaching the completion of its final homes within the master-planned community.

Altamura

Located in the White Center area of Seattle and King County, Greenbridge was redeveloped by the King County Housing Authority (KCHA) as a vibrant mixed-income community. Conner Homes was selected to build the market-rate residences in recognition of the company's commitment to KCHA's vision and its longstanding reputation for quality craftsmanship, innovative floor plans, and thoughtfully designed amenities.

Across three distinct neighborhoods, Conner Homes introduced a variety of architectural styles inspired by classic Seattle design, including Craftsman, Tudor, and Dutch Colonial homes. In partnership with a local architect, the homes were designed with distinctive exterior detailing and features such as expansive covered wraparound porches, second-floor outdoor decks, and oversized windows to maximize natural light and livability.

Conner Homes began construction at Greenbridge in 2018 and, within a month, will have sold a total of 218 homes across the company's three neighborhoods:

Matera – An 80-home townhome neighborhood featuring residences ranging from 1,757 to 2,267 square feet.

– An 80-home townhome neighborhood featuring residences ranging from 1,757 to 2,267 square feet. Windrose – A collection of 31 single-family homes with floor plans up to 2,726 square feet.

– A collection of 31 single-family homes with floor plans up to 2,726 square feet. Altamura – The final and largest neighborhood, consisting of 107 single-family homes. Since closing its first home in 2019, Altamura has become Greenbridge's most successful neighborhoods and now has only three homes remaining for sale.

"Conner Homes is proud of the role we have played over the past eight years in helping bring the vision for Greenbridge to life," said Erin Fowler, President of Conner Homes. "This was a transformative project for the King County Housing Authority, and we are honored to have provided a wide range of quality homeownership opportunities for Seattle-area buyers."

About Conner Homes

Conner Homes has been designing and building quality homes throughout the Puget Sound region for more than 65 years. As one of the few remaining locally owned homebuilders in the Seattle area, the company is dedicated to creating exceptional neighborhoods and customer experiences. Conner Homes builds both townhomes and single-family homes and currently features seven active communities, with additional communities planned.

For more information about Altamura, visit New homes In Seattle/Burien | Altamura By Conner Homes. For more information about Conner Homes, visit www.connerhomes.com . Conner Homes is an Equal Housing Opportunity Builder.

Contact: William Boucher, [email protected]

SOURCE Conner Homes