Conner Homes Announces Opening of Village Towns at Ten Trails

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Village Towns at Ten Trails, the newest community by Conner Homes, is now open for sales. Located in the popular master planned Ten Trails community in Black Diamond, WA, this collection of new quality townhomes offers homebuyers modern living spaces within a vibrant community setting.

Village Towns at Ten Trails by Conner Homes

Village Towns at Ten Trails presents a unique opportunity for homebuyers seeking quality craftsmanship and thoughtful design. The community features 53 townhomes across three distinct floor plans, ranging in size from 1,750 square feet to 1,930 square feet. Each home features a 2-car-attached garage, covered deck, 3 or 4 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms. The first floor features a flex room with a private bathroom that is perfect as a home office or guest suite.

"Village Towns at Ten Trails is a community we are especially proud of," said Erin Fowler, President of Conner Homes. "We were the first homebuilder at Ten Trails when it first opened in 2019, and we are thrilled to be back. Village Towns is a perfect fit for Ten Trails, offering attractive exteriors, oversized windows, and noticeable quality throughout."

"We are excited to welcome Connor Homes back to Ten Trails," said Brian Ross, CEO of Oakpointe, the developer of Ten Trails. "As our inaugural builder, Connor Homes helped shape the vision for this community, making their return especially meaningful. As a locally based builder, they understand what Pacific Northwest homebuyers value and share our commitment to creating thoughtfully designed neighborhoods. We're proud to welcome them back to Ten Trails and look forward to the new homes they're bringing to our community."

Inside, homebuyers will notice quartz countertops and luxury vinyl plank flooring on the main and entry level floors. Customers have the flexibility to personalize their homes by selecting from several designer packages and special backsplash options that provide a unique "wow" factor. Further customization is available at Conner Homes' design center in Federal Way.

Prices at Village Towns start in the $600's.

The Ten Trails Community Experience

Village Towns is integrated into the broader Ten Trails master planned community, so residents have access to an extensive trails network and parks, fostering an active and connected lifestyle. The sense of community is exceptional, with several events per year to participate in, from summer movie nights to holiday festivals. They are all within a 5-minute walk from Village Towns, including a new Safeway grocery store and food truck park, both under construction and expected to open this fall.

Simultaneously to the grand opening of Village Towns, the Enumclaw School District held a groundbreaking event for a new elementary school at Ten Trails, Evergreen Elementary School. A short walk from Village Towns, it will open by the 2027 school year.

About Conner Homes:

Conner Homes' mission is to create great neighborhoods and customer experiences. The company has been designing and building homes for over 65 years and is one of the few remaining local homebuilders in the Seattle area. Conner Homes builds townhomes and single-family homes and currently has seven open communities, with additional communities opening this year. For more information about Conner Homes, visit www.connerhomes.com. Conner Homes is an Equal Housing Opportunity Builder.

Contact: William Boucher

[email protected]

SOURCE Conner Homes