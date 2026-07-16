Conner Homes Promotes Dalton Smith to Vice President of Business Operations

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Conner Homes

Jul 16, 2026, 14:16 ET

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conner Homes is pleased to announce the promotion of Dalton Smith to the newly created role of Vice President of Business Operations.

Dalton will manage the daily operations of Conner Homes, including construction, purchasing, marketing, and sales. He will report to Erin Fowler, Conner Homes' president.

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Dalton Smith
Dalton Smith

With 16 years at Conner Homes, Dalton started as a summer intern in 2010 and became a full-time employee in 2012. He has held positions in construction and land development and holds a degree from the University of Washington in Construction Management.

About Conner Homes:

Conner Homes' mission is to create great neighborhoods and customer experiences. The company has been designing and building homes for over 65 years and is one of the few remaining local homebuilders in the Seattle area. Conner Homes builds townhomes and single-family homes and currently has seven open communities, with additional communities opening this year. For more information about Conner Homes, visit www.connerhomes.com. Conner Homes is an Equal Housing Opportunity Builder.

Contact: William Boucher

[email protected]

SOURCE Conner Homes

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