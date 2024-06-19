Connie Chung Receives Asian Hall of Fame Centennial Medal

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary American journalist Connie Chung will be honored with the Centennial Medal for Inductee Lifetime Achievement at The Biltmore Los Angeles on September 23, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. PST. Connie Chung was inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame in 2016.

The private lunch reception and keynote will benefit the Asian and Native Women Impact Fund for women in technology, entertainment, and the arts. Guests will receive a signed copy of Connie Chung's definitive book, Connie: A Memoir. Released on September 17, her highly anticipated memoir delves into the pioneer's storied career as the first Asian woman to break into what she describes as a "white male-centered world" of the television news industry.

A first generation Chinese American, Connie Chung made history when she became the first woman to co-anchor the CBS Evening News and the first Asian to anchor any news program in the United States. The Emmy and Peabody Award winner is noteworthy for landing an exclusive interview with President Richard Nixon during the Watergate scandal.

The Centennial Medal also marks a 20th-anniversary milestone for Asian Hall of Fame. This month, it announced a partnership with Orange County Music & Dance to build a performing arts center at Irvine Great Park. In addition, Millennium & Copthorne, owner of The Biltmore Los Angeles, will host the Centennial Medal as Asian Hall of Fame's Official Hotel Partner.

YouTube link: https://youtu.be/KWrs9gG1rHU?si=jn1OisP1ZCw0oXp8

The event is not open to the public. Press credentials are at www.asianhalloffame.org/credentials.

ELEVATE LEGACY. ADVANCE EQUITY.

Asian Hall of Fame is a cultural, educational, and research institution that reshapes public perception of Asian and Indigenous contributions to the United States and globally. Programming advances the Asian and Native Women Impact Fund, Research Institute, Trauma Advocacy Initiative, and the PAC Campaign. Contact [email protected] at (626) 600-9418, www.asianhalloffame.org.

