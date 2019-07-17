Connors Group Announces The Addition Of Senior Director, David Ressinger

CANONSBURG, Pa., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CONNORS GROUP, a market leader in productivity improvements through people-centric labor and process optimization, is pleased to announce the addition of David Ressinger to its fast-growing staff of industry experts.

David recently joined Connors Group as a Senior Director and brings over 20 years' experience to the organization. David has an M.B.A. from DePaul University and has held Senior Management roles with multi-national consultancies and has founded several boutique consulting firms. In addition to David's Executive and Operational Experience, he has directed successful initiatives across several business verticals, including retail, consumer and financial services, hospitality, manufacturing, distribution and transportation.

David is based in Chicago and enjoys traveling with his family, biking, playing the guitar and exploring unique speakeasies and rooftop restaurants.

"David's extensive industry-experience and deep-knowledge across multiple verticals is an extremely valuable asset to our organization," said, Jeff Peretin, President of Connors Group. "David's reputation in our industry is excellent and his track record of increasing productivity, improving customer-experiences and driving new revenue and cost-savings for organizations will have an immediate and positive impact on our clients."

