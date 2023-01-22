Conoce tus Opciones Escolares present at the National School Choice Week to support Hispanic families

13 states will have bilingual advice and access to explanatory guides in Spanish

MIAMI, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- More than ever, Hispanic parents are exploring their options, according to the latest survey from the National School Choice Awareness Foundation, 64.6% of Latino parents considered new schools for their children in the past year. The demand for school options is evident and the Latino community is one of the most active when it comes to wanting to look for other academic alternatives.

To support the community, Conoce tus Opciones Escolares has developed a series of valuable resources in Spanish for all families. Informative videos, PDF guides of school options by state, and an explanation of each type of school are part of the material that the organization offers free of charge through opcionesescolares.com.

This year, National School Choice Week will see the participation of more than 23,000 schools, as well as millions of teachers, students, and community leaders across the country. This national effort will take place from January 22-28. As a result, the Week will feature the lighting of 51 iconic locations across the country, talent shows, capitol rallies, school fairs, and much more. This year's more than 25,000 celebrations are independently planned by schools, homeschool groups, community organizations, micro-school groups, and individuals.

Hispanic parents in 13 states will be able to access the Conoce tus Opciones Escolares information tables to review all their local possibilities. Prior to the official start of the Week, 8 states celebrated and learned about quality schools during a series of school fairs that took place on Saturday, January 21 in Maryland, New Hampshire, Utah, Texas, New Mexico, Nevada, and Arizona.

The Week will feature more than 1,415 events hosted by schools, homeschooling organizations, and nonprofits. The state events in which Conoce tus Opciones Escolares will participate are:

Iowa is hosting a school fair in Des Moines on January 28

is hosting a school fair in on Georgia is hosting a huge school fair with over 30 Atlanta school options available to families.

is hosting a huge school fair with over 30 Atlanta school options available to families. California is hosting a school fair in Riverside County , providing information on school options while families have fun.

is hosting a school fair in , providing information on school options while families have fun. Oklahoma will have a school fair in Oklahoma City on January 25

will have a school fair in on Texas will host parents at a large school fair with more than 40 school options on January 28 in Fort Worth .

"Helping, supporting, and collaborating with Hispanic parents is our priority, I am very happy to be able to bring all these new resources to National School Choice Week," said Krissia Campos Spivey, director of Conoce tus Opciones Escolares, a project of National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "Our community needs to receive an effective education that enhances their plans for the future. At these celebrations, our bilingual tables will bring answers to many questions that we know parents have."

More information and resources for journalists covering the Week can be found at schoolchoiceweek.com/multimedia. There you will find photos, videos, soundbites, and information about the celebration.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1969925/National_School_Choice_Week_2023_Logo.jpg

SOURCE National School Choice Week