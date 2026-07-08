Stride's worker-focused innovation combined with Integrity's unmatched agent network and AI-powered technology platform offers millions omnichannel access to essential coverage

DALLAS, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has acquired Stride Health ("Stride"), a portable benefits technology platform enabling flexible, digital insurance enrollment for independent workers — one of the nation's fastest-growing labor segments. This acquisition combines Integrity's own AI-powered technology, omnichannel distribution platform and nationwide agent network with Stride's scalable consumer marketplace and enrollment technology — creating unparalleled infrastructure built to help American workers navigate the individual insurance marketplace while meeting them where they work. It also greatly expands benefit access, enhances enrollment processes and signifies Integrity's long-term investment in the under-65 market.

Stride Joins Integrity to Transform Nation’s Individual Marketplace of Expanding Healthcare Benefits Speed Speed

With millions of people now participating in the independent gig economy, solutions that simplify the process of choosing a health insurance plan has never been more important. Stride helps more than 140 gig economy and payroll platforms such as Uber, DoorDash, Gusto and Amazon Flex bridge the benefits gap for independent and part-time workers. Its powerful and flexible technology enables workers to enroll in portable benefits — including health, dental, vision and life insurance — in a streamlined, compliant environment. Stride embeds this functionality into existing workforce management platforms for a simplified and seamless enrollment experience.

Together, Integrity and Stride are uniquely positioned to meet a critical need of the under 65 market: delivering affordable, accessible benefits to millions of Americans who have historically lacked traditional employer-sponsored coverage. The combined platform will serve workers across AI-powered digital and agent-assisted channels, ensuring consumers can access coverage however they prefer — whether through a fully digital yet highly intuitive online experience or with the personalized guidance and reassurance that comes from meeting with a licensed agent.

"At Integrity, we build solutions that make the insurance journey simpler, more accessible and more human — so every American family can enjoy the good days ahead. And now with Stride, our impact expands to serve millions of independent workers," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Health coverage is highly personal and often requires tailored support to make the best decisions. We've always believed that technology works best when it goes hand in hand with human connection. By harnessing AI-driven technology across our omnichannel platform, we're streamlining operations and enabling agents to focus on cultivating meaningful client relationships. Together with Stride, we can deliver an enhanced enrollment experience with personalized agent support that expands access to coverage and strengthens outcomes for all stakeholders. Integrity and Stride are fully aligned in mission and vision, and we look forward to advancing solutions that help broaden health coverage accessibility and drive lasting impact."

Beyond expanding access, the integration of Stride into Integrity's platform creates new opportunities to deliver impactful solutions that increase lifetime customer value. With more than 4.6 million workers and over 140 enterprise partners already connected through Stride's marketplace, Integrity can enhance engagement and cross-serve opportunities across life, health and wealth products.

"Stride was built on the belief that all types of workers, from entrepreneurs to gig workers, need a flexible benefits system that provides them with the financial safety net that traditional workers enjoy," shared Noah Lang, Co-Founder and CEO of Stride. "Our platform creates a frictionless system between workers, benefits providers and government. When we combine our technology with the scope and scale of Integrity's platform, we can reduce the complexities of plan selection and enrollment for our customers even further. Accessing benefits — often for the first time — empowers these workers to embrace job and career opportunities with confidence and peace of mind. We're excited to have found a partner who shares our mission and spirit of innovation, and we're honored to add Stride's capabilities and passion for serving non-benefited Americans to the Integrity platform."

Stride's platform will interface with Integrity's end-to-end technology stack, which brings integrated life, health and wealth solutions into one platform. Through IntegrityCONNECT® — an AI-first, all-in-one technology platform and business growth engine — agents can assist consumers at any point of the quoting, application and enrollment process. IntegrityCONNECT also integrates a best-in-class leads marketplace, where agents can purchase and manage high-quality leads segmented by demographic to reach consumers more efficiently. These leads automatically flow into an intuitive CRM, enabling agents to easily manage ongoing relationships and renewals. Each functionality in IntegrityCONNECT is augmented by powerful insights from Ask Integrity® — the industry's leading AI-powered and voice-activated digital assistant that surfaces coverage recommendations and policy lifecycle reminders to help maximize efficiency and minimize complexity.

"Our agents are essential in adding clarity, transparency and decision-making support to what can feel like a complicated enrollment process for today's gig workers and consumers," said Ryan Kimble, President of Integrity Health. "Adding Stride to the Integrity platform will help us further simplify the consumer experience and give us greater visibility into consumer behavior — including insights into where agent interaction is most valuable across an insurance journey. Stride's groundbreaking technology also supports Integrity's agent-centric innovation by opening a pathway for Integrity's distribution network to expand their impact to the under 65 market. This partnership will drive increasingly successful outcomes for employers and workforces of all kinds, and we're excited for the opportunity to serve even more Americans together."

For more information about how Integrity and Stride will improve the customer experience for independent workers, view a video at www.integrity.com/Stride.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About Stride

Stride simplifies health insurance, savings and taxes for independent workers through a portable benefits platform that enables workers to own and keep their benefits regardless of employment status. Stride is the first such platform built specifically for America's millions of independent workers, offering health, dental, vision and supplemental insurance alongside financial tools to track income, mileage and deductible expenses — all in one app. Since 2014, Stride has helped more than 4.6 million workers save over $8 billion on taxes and health insurance premiums. Stride partners with more than 140 organizations, including Uber, Amazon, DoorDash, Instacart, Gusto, Lyft, TaskRabbit, the Recording Academy, and ShiftKey, to give non-benefited workers access to a full marketplace of health and wealth benefits. For more information, visit www.stridehealth.com.

SOURCE Integrity