Conscientia Health Honored as "Best Psychiatrist" by Patient Ratings on Google Reviews

RED BANK, N.J., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conscientia Health is proud to announce that it has been recognized as "Best Psychiatrist" practice based on patient ratings via Google Reviews. This award reflects the trust and gratitude of the Red Bank community and affirms Conscientia Health's ongoing commitment to delivering compassionate, evidence‑based mental health care.

"This recognition is deeply meaningful because it comes directly from our patients," said Dr. Simbiat Adighije, PMHNP, MBBS, PhD, founder of Conscientia Health. "At Conscientia, we believe mental health care should be accessible, empathetic, and rooted in science. Knowing that our patients feel supported and valued is the greatest honor we could receive."

Conscientia Health has built its reputation on personalized care, same‑day appointments, and innovative approaches to mental resilience. The practice continues to expand its services to meet the growing needs of the community, ensuring that individuals and families have access to the highest quality psychiatric care.

Conscientia Health is a leading provider of psychiatric and mental health services in Red Bank, NJ. With 73 locations in all 50 states, the practice is dedicated to helping patients achieve balance, resilience, and fulfillment through evidence-based treatment and compassionate support.

For more information about Conscientia Health and its award‑winning psychiatric services, please visit www.conscientiamd.com.

Call: 1-877-803-5342
Email: [email protected]
Visit: www.conscientiahealth.com

Thank you to our patients for making us the best part of Conscientia Health.

