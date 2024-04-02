Consensus' 10th Annual Event in Austin, TX, Commences Countdown, Just 8 Weeks Away

AUSTIN, Texas, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown begins for the return of Consensus , the premier cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 event globally. Hosted by the award-winning media platform CoinDesk , Consensus 2024 will ignite Austin, Texas, from May 29 to 31, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, investors, policymakers, and enthusiasts worldwide for its milestone tenth annual event. For more information and to register your passes today, please visit Register | Consensus 2024 .

"In light of Bitcoin's record-breaking achievements, Ethereum's thriving ecosystem, unprecedented Institutional interest, and the emergence of groundbreaking projects, the crypto market presents unparalleled opportunities for growth and innovation and is in as exciting a place as we have ever seen," remarked Foster Wright, President of CoinDesk. "As we celebrate our tenth Consensus, we remain steadfast in our commitment to convening the global crypto and blockchain communities for dialogue, discovery, and deal-making that is shaping an evolving digital society."

With a legacy dating back to 2015, Consensus has firmly established itself as the premier platform for exploring blockchain technology's transformative potential across various sectors. Now celebrating its 10th year, Consensus is poised to surpass expectations, setting new standards for dialogue, discovery, and deal-making. This year's event is anticipated to attract over 15,000 attendees from 100+ countries, including representatives from 6,800 companies, 850+ investors with $3+ trillion AUM, and 750 media outlets.

Brad Spies, Managing Director of Consensus at CoinDesk, said, "With each iteration, Consensus pushes the boundaries of discussion,deal-making, and collaboration within the cryptocurrency and Web3 ecosystem. Whether you're a seasoned blockchain veteran, a curious newcomer, an investor seeking opportunities, or a policymaker shaping the regulatory landscape, Consensus 2024 promises an immersive and enriching experience for all attendees."

Consensus 2024 features the top speakers from leading crypto companies, financial institutions, Fortune 500 firms, and policymakers. With diverse keynotes, panels, and networking, attendees connect, forge partnerships, and explore cutting-edge solutions from industry-leading exhibitors to capitalize on crypto market opportunities and stay current on the latest regulatory activities.

**Featured Speakers:***

Casey Rodarmor, Creator, Ordinals and Runes

Hester M. Peirce - Commissioner, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Brian Nelson, Under Secretary, U.S. Department of the Treasury

Guillaume Verdon (aka "Beff Jezos")

Chris Dixon - Founder and Managing Partner, a16z crypto

Sergey Nazarov - Co-Founder, Chainlink

Ernest Cline - Co-Founder, Readyverse Studios; Author/Screenwriter, Ready Player One

Brad Garlinghouse - CEO, Ripple

Michael Sonnenshein - CEO, Grayscale

Neal Stephenson, co-founder, Liminal

**New Stage and Summits:** Almost all of last year's stages are returning with some new additions, including;

Gen C Hardware Zone : "The Gen C Hardware Zone will be the home base for emerging technology, gaming, and blockchain-connected hardware and software companies to demo products or services, giving attendees hands-on experience with cutting-edge immersive experiences. Demo companies are curated by CoinDesk's in-house Web3 experts and include: Helium Mobile, Dimo, WeatherXM, Future Bit, Lamina 1 and others."

: "The Gen C Hardware Zone will be the home base for emerging technology, gaming, and blockchain-connected hardware and software companies to demo products or services, giving attendees hands-on experience with cutting-edge immersive experiences. Demo companies are curated by CoinDesk's in-house Web3 experts and include: Helium Mobile, Dimo, WeatherXM, Future Bit, Lamina 1 and others." Startup Village & Investor Office Hours: The Startup Village is the innovation hub of Consensus, showcasing the latest breakthroughs from emerging companies. The stage hosts insightful sessions with experienced founders, leading venture capitalists, and the exciting PitchFest Competition. Additionally, the village features an Investor Lounge and a Dealflow Zone, creating a vibrant ecosystem for startups and VCs to connect and explore investment opportunities.

The Startup Village is the innovation hub of Consensus, showcasing the latest breakthroughs from emerging companies. The stage hosts insightful sessions with experienced founders, leading venture capitalists, and the exciting PitchFest Competition. Additionally, the village features an Investor Lounge and a Dealflow Zone, creating a vibrant ecosystem for startups and VCs to connect and explore investment opportunities. AI Summit: The AI Summit explores the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on the crypto ecosystem and beyond. Attendees will explore topics like the future of work, the synergy between crypto and AI, and blockchain's role in AI accountability. This stage offers a comprehensive view of how AI reshapes industries and our understanding of humanity.

The AI Summit explores the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on the ecosystem and beyond. Attendees will explore topics like the future of work, the synergy between and AI, and blockchain's role in AI accountability. This stage offers a comprehensive view of how AI reshapes industries and our understanding of humanity. Town Square Stage: The Town Square Stage is a central hub for the Consensus community to engage in meaningful discussions and hear the latest announcements. It features town halls, AMAs, and interactive sessions that promote inclusivity and shared learning. This stage fosters a sense of community and open dialogue among attendees.

The Town Square Stage is a central hub for the Consensus community to engage in meaningful discussions and hear the latest announcements. It features town halls, AMAs, and interactive sessions that promote inclusivity and shared learning. This stage fosters a sense of community and open dialogue among attendees. Community Stage: The Community Stage showcases the diverse voices within the Consensus ecosystem, highlighting sessions put forward by and voted on by the community. Topics range from regulatory compliance to the future of digital assets and crypto 's role in social impact. This stage celebrates the collective wisdom and creativity of the Consensus community.

**Experiences:**

PitchFest: Showcasing 40 of the world's most promising early-stage Web 3 companies in a live onstage pitching battle.

Showcasing 40 of the world's most promising early-stage Web 3 companies in a live onstage pitching battle. Hackathon: Featuring 500+ developers IRL, the EasyA Consensus Hackathon is the best place to build your next project or take your existing project to the next level.

Featuring 500+ developers IRL, the EasyA Consensus Hackathon is the best place to build your next project or take your existing project to the next level. Karate Combat 46: Consensus badge holders will witness ten professional Karate Combat fights plus the return of the Influencer Fight Club, featuring fights from some of crypto 's biggest names.

Consensus badge holders will witness ten professional Karate Combat fights plus the return of the Influencer Fight Club, featuring fights from some of 's biggest names. Dealmaking Hub: The Dealflow Zone is a central hub for all Consensus attendees to book meetings and advance their business objectives. Accessible to everyone, it provides a dedicated environment for networking, collaboration and dealmaking. Whether you're looking to forge new partnerships, explore investment opportunities or simply connect with like-minded individuals, the Dealflow Zone facilitates meaningful connections with the most important people in the industry.

The Dealflow Zone is a central hub for all Consensus attendees to book meetings and advance their business objectives. Accessible to everyone, it provides a dedicated environment for networking, collaboration and dealmaking. Whether you're looking to forge new partnerships, explore investment opportunities or simply connect with like-minded individuals, the Dealflow Zone facilitates meaningful connections with the most important people in the industry. Meet the Drapers: Four startups from the 40 PitchFest finalists will join an episode of the TV series "Meet the Drapers" on Friday at our Town Square stage. They'll pitch their ideas to VC legend Tim Draper and his family for a chance to win a $50,000 investment and an invitation to the finale for a shot at the $1 million grand prize.

Four startups from the 40 PitchFest finalists will join an episode of the TV series "Meet the Drapers" on Friday at our Town Square stage. They'll pitch their ideas to VC legend and his family for a chance to win a investment and an invitation to the finale for a shot at the grand prize. Protocol Village - featuring presentations from top protocols & blockchains, including Solana , Base, Stacks, Optimism, Arbitrim, Mantle, CashApp, Avalanche, XRP Ledger, Stellar, Chainlink, Electric Capital, Gitcoin, and many more.

featuring presentations from top protocols & blockchains, including , Base, Stacks, Optimism, Arbitrim, Mantle, CashApp, Avalanche, Ledger, Stellar, Chainlink, Electric Capital, Gitcoin, and many more. 3MO Dinner: An intimate event experience celebrating the meeting of brands, creators, and builders who are involved in defining the new genre of connection and collection on-chain. The invite-only event features a curated list of attendees to fuel an evening of creativity and innovation in the space.

Over 130 sponsors have already committed to Consensus. Stellar Development Foundation, Blockchain Foundation for Innovation & Collaboration, Zeebu, and XRP Ledger are the confirmed 4 & 5 block sponsors for the event. Discover sponsorship opportunities customized to your needs and budget with our global partnerships team, or craft a personalized package to align with your organization's business objectives. Click here for more details on sponsorship: Consensus 2024 Sponsorship Details .

About Consensus: The iconic crypto and blockchain event of the year since 2015, Consensus has gathered all sides of the crypto industry as it has grown from a clique of visionary founders to encompass every aspect of mainstream society. Consensus is the only event showcasing and celebrating all sides of the blockchain industry - Payments, NFTs, Web3, DeFi, Regulation, Investing, and the Metaverse - and their wide-reaching effect on commerce, culture, and communities. Consensus invites developers, creators, policymakers, executives, and academics from various projects to come together for the most influential event of the year. Consensus is curated and produced by CoinDesk.

About CoinDesk: CoinDesk is the most trusted media, events, indices, and data company for the global crypto economy. Since 2013, CoinDesk Media has led the story of the future of money and investing, illuminating the transformation in society and culture that comes with it. Our award-winning team of journalists delivers news and unparalleled insights that bring transparency, comprehension, and context. CoinDesk Events gathers the global crypto, blockchain, and Web3 communities at annual events such as Consensus, the world's largest and longest-running crypto festival. CoinDesk Indices offers expertise in digital asset indices, data, and research to educate and empower investors. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish Group. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary and follows a strict set of editorial policies . For more information on CoinDesk media and events, please visit coindesk.com. For breaking headlines, data, and indices, visit coindeskmarkets.com.

