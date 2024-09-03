Consensus Acquires ReachSuite to Deliver the World's First Product Experience Platform

ATLANTA, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus, the leading Enterprise Demo Automation solution, announces today that they have acquired ReachSuite, a full-funnel live Product Demo company. This acquisition creates a powerful offering for all revenue teams, enabling them to engage buyers throughout the entire deal lifecycle–from sales and marketing's first touch to CS expansions and beyond. Consensus customers can now leverage a new Product Experience Platform to deliver on-demand video demos, interactive product tours, and live product simulations at scale.

Consensus is becoming the first Product Experience Platform.

"We share a similar and exciting vision with ReachSuite that the way to revenue success is through buyer enablement," said Doug Johnson, Consensus CEO. "Adding ReachSuite's innovative technology to our leading demo automation solution will deliver on our vision of transforming complex sales into easy, interactive buying experiences. Together, we will create the world's first Product Experience Platform."

Because much of the buying process happens outside of formal sales calls, revenue leaders are always looking for ways their sales reps can engage buyers and measure stakeholder interest throughout the buying journey.

The combination of Consensus and ReachSuite will provide a new depth of buyer intent insights for every demo, meaning users will have an inside look at customer engagement that can inform conversations and help build relationships. This innovative and data driven strategy has a proven track record for improving close rates by 2X, reducing time to close by 30% and driving 50% larger deals.

"Joining the Consensus family felt natural," said Collin Smith, Founder and CEO of ReachSuite. "We felt so much alignment between our mission, our values, and our commitment to distributing the best technology to help both buyers and sellers have an effective and delightful experience."

By combining forces, Consensus and ReachSuite will now make demo automation delivered via a Product Experience Platform a must-have for all go-to-market teams.

ABOUT CONSENSUS:

Consensus is leading the world into a new era of demo automation. Their Product Experience Platform focuses on getting B2B buyers the content they need when they need it. Revenue teams multiply their team's impact by sending demos on demand and using unique insights on those buyers to align stakeholders and accelerate buying consensus. The results are faster close times, larger deals, and higher close rates.

Buying enterprise software is slow, frustrating, and broken. Consensus fixes that by combining the best of video, product interaction, and discovery automation to deliver an unparalleled experience for buyers and customers alike. From the C suite to the end user, our demos travel virally, adapting to each viewer, revealing hidden stakeholders, and answering key questions. They then feed powerful data on intent and needs back to sales teams with every click, multiplying their impact. Market leaders like Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, Autodesk, Sage, Trintech, Coupa and many others trust Consensus to scale. For more information, visit www.goconsensus.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

