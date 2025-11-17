Consensus Launches AI-Powered Demo Automation Platform Built for Modern Marketing Teams

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus , the leader in AI-powered Demo Automation, announced Consensus for Marketing, a first-of-its-kind solution, empowering B2B teams to convert leads 24/7 with intelligent, interactive product experiences.

As buyers continue to research independently and make purchase decisions faster than ever, marketing teams face the challenge of engaging prospects effectively while capturing high-quality leads. Consensus for Marketing addresses this gap by expanding the platform's marketing capabilities, enabling teams to create AI-powered interactive tours and video demos that are personalized, mobile-first, and on-demand.

Built on top of Consensus's Demo Automation Platform, this enhanced offering provides marketers with the tools to put their products at the center of demand creation and customer expansion, reaching buyers when and where it matters most — on their website, in outbound campaigns, and at events.

"Interactive product demos are the number one resource that buyers want to see when they visit a website, so this is now table stakes for modern marketing teams as a new way to capture and drive top-of-funnel demand. With Consensus for Marketing, we're giving marketers the power to bring their product to life for every visitor, instantly," said Betty Mok, SVP of Marketing at Consensus. "Buyers want hands-on experiences, not just headlines. This product leverages AI to put that power directly in the hands of marketing teams quickly and easily. It's a game-changer for driving engagement, pipeline, and measurable ROI."

The enhanced platform introduces several capabilities designed to meet the needs of today's marketing teams:

Mobile-First Experiences: Deliver interactive, responsive demos and tours that perform flawlessly across any device, giving buyers the freedom to explore.

Deliver interactive, responsive demos and tours that perform flawlessly across any device, giving buyers the freedom to explore. Always-On Marketing: Empower websites to guide prospects through personalized product experiences anytime, anywhere, ensuring no lead is left behind.

Empower websites to guide prospects through personalized product experiences anytime, anywhere, ensuring no lead is left behind. Lead Capture & Intelligence: Seamlessly integrate with marketing automation and CRM platforms to instantly identify and qualify high-intent buyers.

Seamlessly integrate with marketing automation and CRM platforms to instantly identify and qualify high-intent buyers. AI Content Studio: Easily generate, update, and tailor video demos and clickable tours to campaign needs, reducing production time while keeping content fresh.

Consensus for Marketing ensures teams can deliver the "test-drive" experience modern buyers expect — boosting conversion rates, accelerating pipeline velocity, and giving sales teams higher-quality, ready-to-buy leads. Early users have already reported a 6-8x higher conversion rate with these Product Qualified Leads (PQLs) vs traditional MQLs, demonstrating the platform's impact on both top-of-funnel lead generation and pipeline acceleration.

"Modern buyers want to do their own research before engaging with sales," Mok added. "With this new offering, marketing teams can capture a new, higher-quality lead type: PQLs with prospects that are ready to have meaningful conversations with sales and ultimately be more likely to convert to pipeline."

Learn more about the launch and explore the new platform at https://goconsensus.com/solutions/marketing .

About Consensus

Consensus is the leading Demo Automation Platform, transforming how software is bought and sold. Trusted by 15 of the top 30 global software companies, we put buyers in control with interactive, self-serve demos, tours, and simulations that simplify complex sales. Since 2013, we've helped go-to-market teams deliver engaging, AI-powered experiences that accelerate deals, boost close rates, and shorten sales cycles—earning G2's #1 Demo Automation Platform year after year. For more information, visit goconsensus.com .

