Consensus and Trupeer Launch AI Video Content to Revolutionize Product Demos

Consensus , the leader in Demo Automation, today announced the launch of AI Video Content, powered by Trupeer . This groundbreaking integration brings studio-quality video creation and automation directly to the Consensus platform, enabling teams to produce professional product demos and documentation faster and at scale.

With AI Video Content, sellers can now transform a simple screen recording into polished, engaging product videos in minutes. The tool automatically cleans up scripts, generates natural-sounding AI voiceovers and avatars, eliminates background noise, applies visual enhancements, translates content into multiple languages, and produces branded step-by-step documentation—all without the need for traditional post-production.

"Our partnership with Trupeer is a game-changer for content creation," said Adam Freeman, SVP of Global Partnerships & Strategic Alliances at Consensus. "By integrating their AI-powered capabilities into the Consensus platform, we are giving our customers the tools to create professional, high-impact demos quickly and effortlessly, helping them accelerate deal cycles and close bigger wins."

Pritish Gupta, Co-Founder of Trupeer, added, "We are thrilled to power AI Video Content within Consensus. This partnership amplifies our mission to make video creation seamless, accessible, and impactful. Together, we're helping teams create professional-grade content faster than ever before."

Key Benefits of AI Video Content:

Professional-grade demos every time – Record once; AI instantly transforms it into a polished, professional video with smooth transitions and effects.

– Record once; AI instantly transforms it into a polished, professional video with smooth transitions and effects. AI-powered script & voiceovers – Remove filler words, add natural AI voices, or even AI presenters for clear, engaging messaging.

– Remove filler words, add natural AI voices, or even AI presenters for clear, engaging messaging. Visual enhancements – Highlight key actions with zooms, callouts, cursor emphasis, and export easily in MP4.

– Highlight key actions with zooms, callouts, cursor emphasis, and export easily in MP4. Multilingual support – Add subtitles or instantly translate videos into 20+ languages for global accessibility.

– Add subtitles or instantly translate videos into 20+ languages for global accessibility. Automated docs & guides – Generate branded step-by-step manuals and product guides directly from your demos.

– Generate branded step-by-step manuals and product guides directly from your demos. Branding & customization – Apply your company logo, colors, and templates so every video is on-brand.

– Apply your company logo, colors, and templates so every video is on-brand. Maintenance at scale – Update demos and documentation easily without re-recording.

This launch highlights the power of Consensus AI, delivering a unified, AI-first platform that empowers sales, marketing, presales, and customer success teams to scale content creation and accelerate time to value.

About Consensus

Consensus is the leading Demo Automation Platform, transforming how software is bought and sold. Trusted by 15 of the top 30 global software companies, we put buyers in control with interactive, self-serve demos, tours, and simulations that simplify complex sales. Since 2013, we've helped go-to-market teams deliver engaging, AI-powered experiences that accelerate deals, boost close rates, and shorten sales cycles—earning G2's #1 Demo Automation Platform year after year. For more information, visit goconsensus.com .

About Trupeer

Trupeer.ai is an AI-first platform that enables teams to create studio-quality product videos and documentation from simple screen recordings. Backed by RTP Global and Salesforce Ventures, Trupeer is trusted by over 25,000 teams worldwide, including Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit www.trupeer.ai .

