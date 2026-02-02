Consensus and NewEdge Growth Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate B2B Revenue with RevOps and AI-Powered Demo Automation

The partnership delivers an end-to-end approach to pipeline acceleration by combining GTM strategy, RevOps execution, and automated buyer engagement.

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus , the leader in Demo Automation, today announced a strategic partnership with NewEdge Growth , a RevOps and Go-to-Market consulting firm that helps B2B and PE-backed companies design and scale high-performing revenue engines.

Together, Consensus and NewEdge Growth offer a unified approach to one of the most persistent challenges in modern B2B organizations: bridging the gap between revenue strategy and execution. By combining RevOps and GTM expertise with AI-powered demo automation, the partnership enables teams to shorten sales cycles, scale presales, and act on real buyer intent - without adding operational complexity.

Through this partnership, joint customers benefit from NewEdge Growth's ability to architect and integrate RevOps systems across the existing tech stack, including CRM, sales engagement, and analytics, while Consensus automates the most resource-intensive part of the sales process: the product demo. Consensus's Demolytics provides granular insight into buyer engagement, allowing revenue teams to understand stakeholder intent and prioritize deals with greater confidence and speed.

"We're seeing too many teams invest in great technology without the strategy to fully leverage it," said Adam Freeman, SVP of Global Partnerships & Strategic Alliances at Consensus. "NewEdge Growth closes that gap. This partnership is about making demo automation a core part of the revenue engine…not a disconnected tool."

As part of the partnership, NewEdge Growth will incorporate Consensus into its Tech Stack Services and RevOps as a Service offerings, giving clients a scalable way to automate demos, reduce presales load, and operationalize buyer signals across the entire go-to-market motion.

"Modern buyers want control. Revenue teams need signal," said Blake Brock, Founder & COO of NewEdge Growth. "This partnership puts demo automation inside the revenue engine, tying funnel insights to RevOps workflows so the next best action is obvious and the right deals move faster. The result is shorter sales cycles and a pipeline you can trust, without adding headcount or complexity."

The partnership also provides Consensus with a strategic channel to support high-growth B2B companies and private equity portfolio organizations that are actively investing in RevOps transformation, revenue efficiency, and scalable presales models.



About Consensus

Consensus is the leading Demo Automation Platform, transforming how software is bought and sold. Trusted by 15 of the top 30 global software companies, we put buyers in control with interactive, self-serve demos, tours, and simulations that simplify complex sales. Since 2013, we've helped go-to-market teams deliver engaging, AI-powered experiences that accelerate deals, boost close rates, and shorten sales cycles - earning G2's #1 Demo Automation Platform year after year. For more information, visit goconsensus.com .

About NewEdge Growth

NewEdge Growth is a revenue operations and go-to-market consulting firm that helps B2B and private equity-backed companies scale revenue efficiently and predictably. By combining strategic RevOps design, GTM alignment, and operational expertise, NewEdge Growth empowers organizations to optimize their tech stack, streamline presales, and convert buyer engagement into measurable pipeline impact. Their mission is to ensure revenue teams work smarter, close deals faster, and unlock the full potential of their growth engines. For more information, visit https://newedgegrowth.com/ .

