Consensus Partners with Gong to Put Personalized Demos at the Center of Every Sales Workflow

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus, the leading Demo Automation Platform, today announced it is partnering with Gong, the Revenue AI company, to help customers deliver more personalized, consistent, and insight-driven product experiences across every stage of the sales process. With this integration, revenue teams can now create, share, and track Consensus DemoBoards directly within Gong Engage, bringing presales expertise and buyer engagement insights into the heart of every sales workflow.

"In today's business environment, revenue teams and sales leaders spend less than 30% of their time, on average, actually selling. By accessing the right tools and expertise to assist with personalization and buyer engagement, sellers can return their focus to what they do best – driving revenue and contributing to strategic growth for their companies," said Eran Aloni, EVP of Ecosystem and Business Development at Gong. "By welcoming Consensus into the Gong Collective, we will be able to unlock more value for our mutual customers as we aim to deliver the most valuable platform for customer-facing teams."

With the partnership, Consensus is empowering sales and presales teams to close the gap between personalization and consistency. Sellers can instantly personalize outreach with approved DemoBoards without leaving Gong Engage, while presales ensures that every product story shared is accurate, branded, and consistent. Meanwhile, managers gain shared visibility into engagement data directly on the Gong Activity Timeline. This allows teams to better prioritize accounts, spot real buyer intent, and accelerate deal velocity.

"Sales and presales leaders have been stuck with disconnected workflows that slow down deals," said Rex Galbraith, CRO of Consensus. "By partnering with Gong, we're giving sellers the ability to personalize outreach instantly, while presales leaders maintain control over product messaging. Together, we're helping revenue teams deliver a better buyer experience that turns more demos into closed deals."

Consensus is the latest company to join the Gong Collective, a group of technology leaders that partner with Gong to connect more than 250 tools and services to the Gong Revenue AI Platform. The Gong Collective reduces integration complexity, simplifies setup, and enables customers to unlock more value from the platform.

About Consensus

Consensus is the leading Demo Automation Platform, transforming how software is bought and sold. Trusted by 15 of the top 30 global software companies, we put buyers in control with interactive, self-serve demos, tours, and simulations that simplify complex sales. Since 2013, we've helped go-to-market teams deliver engaging, AI-powered experiences that accelerate deals, boost close rates, and shorten sales cycles—earning G2's #1 Demo Automation Platform year after year. For more information, visit goconsensus.com .

