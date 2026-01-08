Introducing The Consensus Ecosystem: The Industry's First Unified Revenue Engine Built to Accelerate Deal Velocity

ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus , the world's leading Demo Automation Platform, today announced the launch of the Consensus Ecosystem, a ground-breaking unified network of technology, strategy, and service partners designed to eliminate siloed revenue operations and accelerate predictable growth.

Revenue teams today face a fragmented landscape: Disconnected tools, isolated insights, and teams forced to bridge gaps manually. The Consensus Ecosystem addresses this challenge by bringing together best-in-class technology integrations and elite strategy and services partners into a single, cohesive revenue engine.

The ecosystem features deep technology integrations with industry leaders, including Salesforce, HubSpot, Gong, Clari, Highspot, Seismic, Marketo, Eloqua, Salesloft, Outreach, 6sense, Slack, and Zapier, ensuring that buyer engagement data flows natively into existing workflows.

To complement technology, Consensus has partnered with leading strategy and transformation firms, including 2Win!, New Edge Growth, Great Demo!, GoNimbly, and Demo Strategy, providing the training, coaching, and operational expertise required to turn automation into action.

"The future of revenue isn't more tools—it's better connection," said Adam Freeman, SVP of Global Partnerships & Strategic Alliances. "The Consensus Ecosystem is our commitment to helping revenue teams operate as one, with less friction and more impact."

By unifying technology, strategy, and people into one cohesive ecosystem, Consensus is redefining how revenue teams operate—helping organizations increase efficiency, scale capability, and drive predictable growth across the entire buyer journey.

With the Consensus Ecosystem, you can embed the product experience into every stage of the buying journey—and capture buyer intent data along the way—creating a sales motion that adapts in real time. That's not integration. That's transformation.

Revenue teams can now:

Unify their revenue tech stack: Connect CRMs, enablement, engagement, and intelligence tools so data flows seamlessly.

: Reduce friction and errors by automating insights and next steps across teams. Create consistent, high-impact buyer experiences : Ensure every demo, conversation, and touchpoint is informed and aligned.

: Ensure every demo, conversation, and touchpoint is informed and aligned. Operationalize strategy : Leverage elite services partners to turn technology into repeatable, scalable processes.

: Leverage elite services partners to turn technology into repeatable, scalable processes. Accelerate deal velocity : Move deals faster with actionable insights that guide reps on next steps.

: Move deals faster with actionable insights that guide reps on next steps. Measure impact end-to-end : Tie demo engagement, marketing campaigns, and revenue outcomes together for clear attribution.

: Tie demo engagement, marketing campaigns, and revenue outcomes together for clear attribution. Empower teams to work as one: Align presales, sales, marketing, and customer success under a unified revenue motion.

Align presales, sales, marketing, and customer success under a unified revenue motion. Scale predictable revenue: Reduce silos and variability, enabling teams to execute with confidence at scale.

The Consensus Ecosystem is available today: goconsensus.com/ecosystem

About Consensus

Consensus is the leading Demo Automation Platform, transforming how software is bought and sold. Trusted by 15 of the top 30 global software companies, we put buyers in control with interactive, self-serve demos, tours, and simulations that simplify complex sales. Since 2013, we've helped go-to-market teams deliver engaging, AI-powered experiences that accelerate deals, boost close rates, and shorten sales cycles—earning G2's #1 Demo Automation Platform year after year. For more information, visit goconsensus.com .

