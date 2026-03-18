Consensus and Opine Partner to Revolutionize the Technical Buying Journey for Enterprise Sales

Integration connects automated product discovery with technical deal orchestration, eliminating friction across demos, POCs, and post-sales handoff

ATLANTA, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus, the world's most-trusted leader in Demo Automation, today announced a strategic partnership with Opine, the AI-powered technical deal orchestration platform, to modernize the technical buying journey in enterprise sales.

The partnership integrates Consensus's automated demo experiences with Opine's technical deal orchestration platform to eliminate the friction that often occurs between product discovery, technical evaluation, and post-sales handoff.

Consensus x Opine

Together, the companies are creating a continuous, buyer-led technical journey—one that moves seamlessly from early product exploration to successful proof-of-concept and beyond.

Enterprise buying journeys often stall in the "messy middle," where disconnected demos, evaluations, and stakeholder coordination slow down deals and create internal friction. By connecting buyer intent data from Consensus directly into Opine's orchestration platform, revenue teams can now align discovery insights with technical execution from the very first interaction.

"Today's buyers want to experience the product immediately, not wait for multiple meetings just to understand what it does," said Adam Freeman, Global Partnerships & Strategic Alliances. "By partnering with Opine, we're ensuring that the momentum created during an automated demo doesn't disappear once the technical evaluation begins. Instead, it becomes the foundation for a highly tailored sales engineering process that accelerates deals and builds trust with buyers."

With the integration, insights captured during a buyer's interaction with Consensus demos automatically inform the technical evaluation process in Opine. Sales engineers gain immediate visibility into stakeholder interests, feature priorities, and buyer intent, allowing them to execute with a clear definition of success from day one.

For joint customers, the partnership delivers several key benefits:

A Warm Start for Every Opportunity

Sales engineers no longer start from zero. Feature interests and buyer pain points identified in Consensus demos automatically flow into Opine, enabling tailored sales engineering context from the start.

Sales engineers no longer start from zero. Feature interests and buyer pain points identified in Consensus demos automatically flow into Opine, enabling tailored sales engineering context from the start. Reduced Time-to-Value

By automating early product education with Consensus and coordinating complex technical validation in Opine, teams can dramatically shorten sales cycles and deliver value faster.

By automating early product education with Consensus and coordinating complex technical validation in Opine, teams can dramatically shorten sales cycles and deliver value faster. Total Deal Visibility

Revenue leaders gain a continuous thread of buyer intelligence—from the first demo click to final technical sign-off—providing new insight into where deals accelerate or stall.

The partnership also connects Demolytics, Consensus's buyer engagement analytics, with Opine's AI-powered deal signals and sentiment analysis, giving teams a unified view of stakeholder engagement and deal health throughout the technical evaluation process.

"Enterprise deals are won or lost in the technical evaluation phase," said Akash Ganapathi, CEO of Opine. "Our partnership with Consensus connects product education and discovery directly to the rest of the technical sales process. Revenue teams gain the context they need to run faster, more precise opportunities, while buyers experience a smoother journey from discovery to delivery."

By bringing product experience, buyer intelligence, and technical sales orchestration into a single workflow, Consensus and Opine help organizations transform the fragmented technical sales process into a streamlined, insight-driven system that scales expertise while building buyer trust.

About Opine

Opine helps presales and postsales engineering teams build buyer trust and deliver value faster.

Opine captures business context, insights, risks, feedback, and action items across chats, CRM, notes, calls, tickets, and more. We act as a unified customer context layer that can power your business from leadership visibility to tactical deal and customer execution. Go beyond the CRM, ditch the administrative shackles. Get faster sales cycles, higher win rates, lower churn, and more time spent on what matters.

Learn more at https://tryopine.com/.

About Consensus

Consensus is the world's most trusted AI-powered Interactive Demo Platform—delivering intelligent, always-on product experiences that accelerate and inform decisions.

80% of buying happens before sales ever enters the conversation. Today's buyers research independently and decide faster than ever, making traditional demos slow, rigid, and often wasted. Consensus transforms the buying motion by delivering personalized product experiences that buyers can explore and share on their own terms.

Every interaction generates actionable intelligence. The platform combines professional video demos, interactive tours, and immersive simulations with advanced analytics, revealing who's involved, what matters most, how buying groups engage, and when momentum is building.

The result is measurable: better-qualified deals, stronger stakeholder alignment, and faster sales cycles.

Trusted by 60% of the world's largest software companies, including Oracle, Atlassian, Salesforce, and SAP, Consensus is #1 in Demo Automation on G2 and recognized as a Great Place to Work.

For more information, visit goconsensus.com.

SOURCE Consensus