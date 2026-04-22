Consensus Enters into a Definitive Agreement to Acquire Peel to Launch the World's First AI-Powered Conversational Demo Platform

Transforming demos, content, and product experiences into real-time, deal-moving conversations that qualify, educate, and accelerate revenue

ATLANTA, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus, the leader in Demo Automation, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Peel, an AI platform that transforms static content into real-time, 2-way conversations between buyers and agents. The acquisition will mark a major evolution in demo automation and buyer enablement, creating the first AI-native platform that can converse, demonstrate, and learn simultaneously across the entire buyer journey. The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and approvals.

Your buyers want to do their own research on their own time, and they don't want to wait for traditional B2B sales motions. They want to explore independently, build consensus internally, and experience value before engaging a sales rep. Yet most go-to-market teams still rely on static content, scheduled demos, and disconnected tools that slow deals and create friction across the buying process.

By combining Peel's AI-powered conversational agents with Consensus' interactive demos and product tours, companies can now turn websites, videos, presentations, PDFs, and other assets into dynamic, personalized experiences. Every interaction captures zero-party intent, adapts in real time, and moves buyers through the journey, automating discovery, scaling product education, and accelerating deals.

"AI enables a transformational shift from showing a product through a static demo to letting the product sell itself," said Doug Johnson, CEO of Consensus. "Buyers don't want to be guided through a process; they want to explore, ask questions, and build confidence on their own terms. With Peel, every demo, every asset, every interaction becomes a conversation that drives the deal forward. Now, sales is armed with intent data, so they know how to progress the deal. This is what a modern buying experience should feel like."

Peel's platform is built around specialized AI agents designed to drive outcomes at every stage of the funnel. Combined with Consensus' interactive video demos, product tours, and analytics, the platform provides a continuous, buyer-led journey where every interaction informs the next best action. Buyers receive personalized experiences for their role and industry, while revenue teams gain a unified view of engagement across the buying committee.

"Peel was built to make content interactive: to give buyers a way to actually engage, not just consume," said Brannon Santos, CEO of Peel. "Joining Consensus brings that vision to life at scale. Together, we're creating a system where products can converse, educate, and move buyers forward, without requiring a meeting or forcing a sales motion."

"For years, the buyer had to wait. Wait for the demo. Wait for the rep. Wait for an answer to a question they already knew how to ask. That era is over. Now the product speaks for itself. Said Ben Henson, CRO of Peel. "Consensus built the gold standard for how buyers experience a product. Peel taught that product to answer back. Together, we're building something that has never existed: a buying experience with no waiting room."

The combined platform unlocks several strategic advantages for go-to-market teams:

Interactive, agent-led buying experiences: Replace static demos and content with real-time conversations that adapt to each buyer

Replace static demos and content with real-time conversations that adapt to each buyer Unified buyer intelligence: Capture buyer intent and engagement signals across every interaction

Capture buyer intent and engagement signals across every interaction Faster deal cycles: Automate discovery, personalize demos, and equip reps with full context

Automate discovery, personalize demos, and equip reps with full context Expanded use cases: Support complex industries and high-stakes content with conversational experiences that improve understanding and retention

Customers of both platforms will continue to receive full support and ongoing innovation. Consensus plans to rapidly integrate Peel's capabilities into its platform, accelerating its product roadmap and expanding its reach across new industries and buyer scenarios.

As AI reshapes how software is evaluated and purchased, Consensus is positioning itself at the forefront of a new category, one where the product experience itself becomes the primary driver of revenue.

This isn't another GTM tool. It's a revenue multiplier.

Learn more about acquisition at goconsensus.com/launch.

About Consensus

Consensus is the world's most trusted AI-powered Interactive Demo Platform—delivering intelligent, always-on product experiences that accelerate and inform decisions.

80% of buying happens before sales ever enters the conversation. Today's buyers research independently and decide faster than ever, making traditional demos slow, rigid, and often wasted. Consensus transforms the buying motion by delivering personalized product experiences that buyers can explore and share on their own terms.

The result is measurable: better-qualified deals, stronger stakeholder alignment, and faster sales cycles.

Trusted by 60% of the world's largest software companies, including Oracle, Atlassian, Salesforce, and SAP, Consensus is #1 in Demo Automation on G2 and recognized as a Great Place to Work.

Learn more at goconsensus.com.

About Peel

Peel is an AI conversation agent platform that transforms content into real-time, voice-driven experiences.

Its specialized agents enable companies to qualify buyers, deliver personalized narratives, guide product exploration, and drive learning across videos, documents, and more. Peel helps organizations turn static content into dynamic, deal-moving conversations.

SOURCE Consensus