Consensus Named One of G2's Top 5 Sales Software Platforms of 2026, Proving Demo Automation is Now a Must-Have in Every GTM Stack

Consensus Cracks G2's Top 5 Sales Software Platforms of 2026 — The Only Demo Automation Platform to Make the Cut

In a field of 4,600+ competitors, Consensus earns a seat at the table with Salesforce, HubSpot, and Gong. Demo automation isn't optional anymore.

ATLANTA, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus, the leading AI-powered demo automation platform, has been named one of G2's Top 5 Sales Software companies of 2026 — the only demo automation platform on the list.

Salesforce built the CRM. HubSpot built inbound. Gong built conversation intelligence. PandaDoc owns contracts. These aren't just big companies; they're the platforms that defined how modern revenue teams operate. Consensus is the only other name on G2's Top 5. That's not a coincidence. That's a category arriving.

Best Sales Software

Consensus enables GTM teams to sell 24/7 with intelligent, interactive demos that meet buyers wherever they are. Every demo captures rich intent and stakeholder data: who watched, what they engaged with, and who they shared it with. Those insights flow directly back to your team, so reps know exactly how to move the deal forward.

That's Demo-Led Growth.

"Demo automation has been the best-kept secret of winning GTM teams for years. G2 just made it impossible to ignore. Being named alongside Salesforce, Gong, and HubSpot isn't a badge — it's a signal to every CRO and CMO that Demo-Led Growth is the strategy that separates winners from everyone else." — Betty Mok, SVP of Marketing, Consensus

G2's Best Software rankings are built on authenticated user feedback, making them among the most credible third-party validations in the industry.

The numbers back it up. Consensus customers report measurable lifts in buyer engagement, demo completion rates, and qualified pipeline velocity. The Demo-Led Growth framework, which connects marketing intent to sales conversion through interactive demo experiences, has become the GTM operating system for leading enterprise and mid-market teams worldwide.

The era of hoping your reps deliver a great demo every time is over. The era of scalable, intelligent, always-on demo experiences is here.

The full G2 Best Software 2026 list is available at g2.com/best-software-companies/top-sales .

About Consensus

80% of buying is now asynchronous. Buyers self-discover and self-educate — often before sales ever enters the conversation.

Consensus is the world's most trusted AI-powered Interactive Demo Platform built for this reality. We deliver intelligent, always-on product experiences that uncover real buyer intent, identify full buying groups, and surface the next best action, so GTM teams close deals 2X faster.

Demo-Led Growth isn't the future. It's how the best teams are winning right now.

Learn more at goconsensus.com

