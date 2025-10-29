Consensus and trumpet announce innovative new partnership to transform the B2B buying experience

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus, the world's leading Demo Automation Platform, today announced a strategic partnership with trumpet, a leading provider of digital sales room (DSR) technology. The two products will provide sellers with a seamless and more efficient way to manage their product demos, provide frictionless sales processes and elevate the buying experience.

"We are excited to partner with trumpet to bring our customers a more comprehensive solution for their demo automation needs," said Adam Freeman, SVP of Ecosystem and Partnerships at Consensus. "By combining our strengths, we will enable sellers to deliver more engaging and personalized demos powered by Consensus, that are delivered via trumpet's digital sales room. We are going to drive faster conversion of sales opportunities. This is an exciting evolution in the buying experience."

This sentiment is echoed by Nick Telson-Sillett, co-founder of trumpet, who adds, "This partnership represents a major step forward in streamlining the sales and onboarding process. By integrating with Consensus, we're giving sellers and success managers the tools they need to create a truly compelling and interactive buyer journey, right from the initial demo all the way to close and onboarding."

This partnership will enable sellers to:

Automate demo creation and delivery: Quickly create and customize product demos tailored to each prospect's specific needs and integrate them into the full sales cycle via trumpet's digital sales rooms

Track and analyze demo performance: Gain insights into how prospects interact with demos, including which content they view and which actions they take with Consensus' Demolytics, as well as trumpet's buyer engagement data to provide sales leaders with genuine buyer intent data instead of relying on rep's gut-feel.

Personalize the buyer experience: Deliver engaging and personalized demo experiences by using trumpet's dynamic content and personalization capabilities.

"We are thrilled to partner with trumpet to bring our customers a more powerful and comprehensive sales engagement platform," said Doug Johnson, CEO of Consensus. "By combining our strengths, we will help sellers deliver more effective demos and an elevated buyer-experience that ultimately drives more revenue."

The integration between Consensus and trumpet is now available to all customers. For more information, please visit https://goconsensus.com/partners/trumpet .

ABOUT CONSENSUS:

Consensus is leading the world into a new era of demo automation. Their Demo Automation Platform focuses on getting B2B buyers the content they need when they need it. Revenue teams multiply their team's impact by sending demos on demand and using unique insights on those buyers to align stakeholders and accelerate buying consensus. The results are faster close times, larger deals, and higher close rates.

Buying enterprise software is slow, frustrating, and broken. Consensus fixes that by combining the best of video, product interaction, and discovery automation to deliver an unparalleled experience for buyers and customers alike. From the C suite to the end user, our demos travel virally, adapting to each viewer, revealing hidden stakeholders, and answering key questions. They then feed powerful data on intent and needs back to sales teams with every click, multiplying their impact. Market leaders like Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, Autodesk, Sage, Trintech, Coupa, and many others trust Consensus to scale. For more information, visit www.goconsensus.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT TRUMPET:

Trumpet is the leading digital sales room and buyer enablement platform: Collaborate with your buyers in one centralised and trackable digital space, from first call to deal close, and beyond. Build consistency, control, and confidence in your own sales cycle, whilst offering prospects and customers an out-the-box 7-star buyer experience which leads to faster deals and more revenue. Trusted by over 15,000 users globally and revenue leaders such as HubSpot, Gong, Cognism and Personio as well as ranked by G2 as the fastest trending sales tool in the world.

