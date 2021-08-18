Consensus Brings Demo Automation to the Partner Channel

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus , the Digital Presales Platform, today announced the launch of Channel Accelerator , a new solution to scale channel teams. With Channel Accelerator, Consensus customers can now extend the power of their digital demo experiences to onboard partners, assign content, and analyze results to more consistently drive channel sales.

"Working with resellers is a great business strategy, but companies often struggle with partner enablement, brand consistency, and channel optimization," said Brian Zurcher, Head of Product at Consensus. "The ability to assign demos and other content to distributors and reseller groups not only helps companies keep their messaging consistent, but gives them a measurable way to identify their top partners and make channel revenue more predictable."

Consensus users traditionally use the digital Presales platform to create and share customized assets to discover stakeholders, educate prospects, and scale their Sales Engineer function. The Consensus Channel Accelerator takes that same methodology and applies it to channel partners by allowing companies to create and assign resellers to groups inside the platform to use in sales and marketing situations. The resellers can then customize elements of the assets without changing the messaging or positioning of the product or service. Reseller activities and results are tracked within the platform and provide companies with Demolytics, which measure the overall effectiveness of demos as well as insights into sales, marketing, and customer engagement.

Autodesk , one of the earliest adopters of Channel Accelerator, standardized their channel sales processes on Consensus and has been able to measure reseller impact on revenue. One channel sales executive said, "It's a challenge managing a distribution channel when people never really know what's happening. Some partners really don't have an established process or methodology. Consensus has given us a window into how our partners are performing, enabled us to coach them more effectively and cut partner ramp and sales cycle times."

