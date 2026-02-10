Consensus Launches AI Agent Connect, Powering Demo Automation With Connected Intelligence

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In B2B SaaS, where buyers move faster than revenue teams can respond, Consensus today announced AI Agent Connect , the next evolution of its AI-powered Product Experience platform. AI Agent Connect marks a pivotal shift from static demo delivery to fully connected, intelligence-first buying experiences.

Buyers no longer want more tools or more data. They want context, relevance, and direction—in real time. But when the revenue stack is fragmented, that intelligence stays trapped, signals go cold, and deals quietly stall in dashboards.

AI Agent Connect

AI Agent Connect changes how sellers operate.

Powered by Consensus' Product Experience Platform and native MCP architecture, AI Agent Connect turns your AI assistant into an always-on strategic partner. One that sellers can interrogate in plain language to understand buyer intent, uncover risk, and get clear recommendations on what to do next. Acting as the connective tissue of the go-to-market motion, it ensures that every buyer interaction—including demos, guided product explorations, and self-serve journeys—becomes a usable signal, and that every signal can be activated across the revenue stack.

When a buyer engages with a demo or explores a product experience, sellers don't wait…or guess. They ask. AI Agent Connect interprets intent, predicts next steps, and surfaces personalized recommendations across CRM, conversation intelligence, and sales workflows, turning product engagement into actionable insights so teams move from reactive follow-up to decisive execution.

"The market is shifting from disconnected automation toward systems that think, predict, and act in real time," said Anand Subbiah, SVP of Product at Consensus.

"While others are building point solutions that solve for individual steps, we've architected intelligence as infrastructure—a system that unifies signals across the entire revenue stack and turns every buyer interaction into action. AI Agent Connect doesn't just deliver automation; it operationalizes intent, accelerates pipeline, and elevates revenue teams from reactive to proactive. In a world where buyers expect context and personalization in seconds, this capability doesn't just differentiate. It defines the future of the go-to-market motion."

This launch builds on the introduction of Consensus AI in October and reinforces the company's transition into an AI-first platform, one purpose-built for modern buying behavior. With AI Agent Connect, Consensus is not adding features. It's rebuilding the category around connected intelligence.

About Consensus

Consensus is the leading Product Experience Platform, transforming how software is bought and sold. Trusted by 15 of the top 30 global software companies, we put buyers in control with interactive, self-serve demos, tours, and simulations that simplify complex sales. Since 2013, we've helped go-to-market teams deliver engaging, AI-powered experiences that accelerate deals, boost close rates, and shorten sales cycles—earning G2's #1 Demo Automation Platform year after year. For more information, visit goconsensus.com .

SOURCE Consensus