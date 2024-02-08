Consensus Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus was Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the 2nd year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Consensus. This year, 96% of employees said it's a great place To Work – 39 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

Consensus

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Consensus stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Doug Johnson, CEO at Consensus, said, "Consensus's culture was one of the reasons I was so excited to step in as CEO. We have a team of highly talented and motivated individuals committed to embodying our company values daily. A large part of why Consensus is so successful comes from the commitment our employees have to the organization and the commitment our leadership has to those employees. It's truly a team effort, and why we know that Consensus is an absolutely great place to work."

Culture is a huge focus for Consensus. They've taken great care to establish company values they use to gauge if prospective employees will be a good fit which is why 99% of those surveyed think the management hires people who fit in well. 99% of Consensus employees also feel that people care about each other and are made to feel welcome when they join the organization. But it's not just the people who make the culture great. 98% of Consensus employees believe the executives fully embody company values and that management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

According to Great Place To Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

