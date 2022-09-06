Consensus Enhances Demo Automation Platform for Buyer-led Growth with Launch of a New Demo Player

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus announced today the release of its newly redesigned interactive video demo player. As part of their Series B funding round announcement in January, Consensus built a world-class product design team to evolve their proven technology by creating product experiences that make B2B buying simple, pleasant and fast. The new demo player is the first major development to be released by that team. The demo player experience is specifically intended to make it easier for companies to scale Presales, automate repetitive introductory product demos, and embrace the buyer enablement movement.

"Buyer enablement is a complete shift of mindset by salespeople, starting with the realization that they are not in charge of selling—their job shifts from 'selling' to 'helping customers buy.' It's at the center of everything we do at Consensus," said Founder and CEO, Garin Hess. "Our commitment to design included many hours of customer interviews and user input to uncover what makes a better buying experience and how we could deliver that through demo automation."

Companies like Salesforce, SAP, Thomson Reuters, Autodesk, Sage, Trintech, and Coupa who implement buyer enablement tools like Consensus are seeing increases in deal size, reduction in sales cycles, and a more hyper-focused presales organization that is better prepared for discovery and objection handling with customers during live interactions. The new demo player offers Consensus customers a clean, intuitive UI that optimizes the platform's usability by improving the look and feel of the demo player itself in ways that create a more conversational demo. David Lindes, Director of Product Design, said, "The new demo player will help companies build trust earlier with prospects by showing them product demos in a way that's easy to understand and consume. Our new design makes the demo experience a more pleasant one that buyers will be excited to share across their internal teams, which helps them build buying consensus faster."

"Enhancing an already impactful tool will make a big difference," said Tony Francteic, Manager of Solutions Consulting at Thomson Reuters. "With demo automation being such an integral part of our sales process, I couldn't be more excited for the updated Consensus UI. The fresh, modernized experience guides the customer with ease, puts more control in their hands, while promoting the visibility of the sales executive throughout the process."

"This new UI/UX is going to give your sales department a ton of technology street cred," said Todd Janzen, Vice President at Salesforce.

As companies prepare to face what many are deeming an oncoming recession, scaling key revenue influencing resources, like sales engineers, is paramount to survival and success in B2B SaaS. The market has seen hiring freezes and many are considering reductions in headcount. In the face of this crisis, many companies are turning to tools like Consensus to scale their presales functions without adding headcount by adding valuable time back to their presales team's work week through intelligent demo automation.

Consensus , the Intelligent Demo Automation Platform, scales presales instantly with interactive video demos. Presales and technical sales teams automate repetitive product demos which allows them to reallocate that time to higher value activities. Buyers get a better experience— one that guides them with digital, interactive and on-demand video demos. This uncovers stakeholders automatically and eliminates unqualified demos, which in turn dramatically shortens sales cycles by 29% up to 68% and improves close rates by up to 44%. Market leaders like Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, Autodesk, Sage, Trintech, Coupa and many others trust Consensus to scale. For more information, visit www.goconsensus.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

