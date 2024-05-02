Consensus Formalizes Partnership with 2Win! Global Combining Demo Automation Expertise and Top-Notch Demo Training

LEHI, Utah, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus , the leading Enterprise demo automation platform, has announced a new and groundbreaking partnership with 2Win! Global , the leading training provider for sales, presales, and customer success teams. This partnership ushers in a new era of solving the complex problem of buying software and enabling buyers throughout the entire buyer's journey.

"We are excited to partner with 2Win on the next step in our journey as a company," commented Adam Freeman, SVP of Partnerships at Consensus. "We firmly believe in transforming the sales experience by focusing on making buying easier. The combination of demo automation with Consensus and top tier training with 2Win helps companies turn sellers into buyer coaches, resulting in soaring revenues."

Through this partnership, Consensus customers will now have access to specialized content on techniques and best practices, including video demo creation, storytelling in product tours, and understanding analytics to accelerate buying decisions. These and other best practices on how to deliver live demos and enhance buyer engagement will help global revenue teams transform the buying process from slow, fragmented, and painful into a simple, enjoyable experience that builds trust and breeds long-term success.

"Consensus shares our vision of how buying should be," said Chad Wilson, VP of Operations at 2Win! Global. "Both organizations believe in the power of authentic software demonstrations and that the real challenge in sales is to give the buyer the tools and guidance they need to confidently make buying decisions and avoid indecision."

The partnership between Consensus and 2Win signals an effort to establish new industry benchmarks for executing product demos and telling compelling stories to buyers, regardless of where they find themselves in the sales cycle. Revenue leaders, from marketing to sales to customer success, will benefit from elevating the efficiency of the buying process. Topics for targeted courses in this partnership will include Enhanced Demonstration Capabilities, Streamlining Sales Processes, and Improving Buyer Enablement.

According to Doug Johnson, Consensus CEO, "At Consensus, we are thrilled to partner with 2Win! Global. Their track record in enhancing the way software is presented is unparalleled. Together, we are set to elevate both the buyer's journey and sales outcomes by synthesizing our automated solutions with 2Win's proven demonstration techniques."

ABOUT CONSENSUS:

Consensus is leading the world into a new era of demo automation. Their platform focuses on getting B2B buyers the content they need when they need it. Revenue teams multiply their team's impact by sending demos on demand and using unique insights on those buyers to align stakeholders and accelerate buying consensus. The results are faster close times, larger deals, and higher close rates.

Buying enterprise software is slow, frustrating, and broken. Consensus fixes that by combining the best of video, product interaction, and discovery automation to deliver an unparalleled experience for buyers and customers alike. From the C suite to the end user, our demos travel virally, adapting to each viewer, revealing hidden stakeholders, and answering key questions. They then feed powerful data on intent and needs back to sales teams with every click, multiplying their impact. Market leaders like Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, Autodesk, Sage, Trintech, Coupa and many others trust Consensus to scale. For more information, visit www.goconsensus.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

