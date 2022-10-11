Consensus Launches Interactive Product Tours to Combine Speed and Scale in Intelligent Demo Automation

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus announced today the launch of their Interactive Product Tours. This module inside of their leading demo automation platform (DAP) helps companies rapidly produce product tours as part of the interactive demo experience. The result is a buying experience that combines visual and tactile mediums to increase engagement and accelerates the buyer's journey.

"The potential with Tours is amazing," said Eric Harvey, a Global Program Director at a top multinational software company. "Encouraging teams to set up a customer-centric approach to demoing can radically change a video demo from being a potentially cold, technology-driven experience into one that feels human-led and inviting."

Incorporating Interactive product Tours not only adds a tactile experience to automated demos, but also empowers teams to create demos faster than ever. Sales reps can create and publish a Tour as part of their demo in as little as three minutes. And as teams align their demos to buying stages , they can better prepare buyers for live interactions with presales teams, leading to an overall better buying experience.

Rex Galbraith, CRO at Consensus said, "Whether we like it or not, most of the buyer's journey happens without a sales rep present. Buyers want to see the product, but sellers don't have the skills and know-how to build custom demos at scale. The ability to showcase specific features with just a screenshot makes a powerful tool like Consensus all the more potent in how sellers can enable buyers with the right content to build and keep momentum to close deals."

B2B buying trends show that product led-growth makes an impact on how buyers perceive brands. Demos remain near the top of buyer requests throughout the buying process. Consensus scales presales by giving sales teams instant access to authentic presales- created content that connects buyers to specific value propositions by letting the product speak for itself. The insights companies gain from Consensus analytics (or Demolytics) help sellers discover key members of the buying group faster by revealing who watches a demo as well as persona-based priorities.

Tony Francetic, Senior Manager of Solutions Consulting said of the new Tours capability, "Trials are always something that makes sales reps cringe, but it's really about customers being able to experience what the platform is like. The Interactive Product Tours feature in Consensus will bridge the gap between a full-blown trial and getting a feel for navigating around the main screens of your platform. I can see this having a big impact to the hands-on customers, and I'm excited to continue building out the feature with our existing content."

Integrated Product Tours allows presales and sales teams to demonstrate specific pieces of their software with a simple screenshot. Once captured, sellers drop "HotSpot" markers on the page as navigation guides and illustrate using text and explainer videos how a particular piece of a solution fulfills the buyer's needs. Because DAPs like Consensus scale essential functions like presales with, sellers can keep selling by accessing demos without having to wait for openings on sales engineering calendars.

ABOUT CONSENSUS:

Consensus , the Intelligent Demo Automation Platform, scales presales instantly with interactive video demos. Presales and technical sales teams automate repetitive product demos which allows them to reallocate that time to higher value activities. Buyers get a better experience— one that guides them with digital, interactive and on-demand video demos. This uncovers stakeholders automatically and eliminates unqualified demos, which in turn dramatically shortens sales cycles by 29% up to 68% and improves close rates by up to 44%. Market leaders like Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, Autodesk, Sage, Trintech, Coupa and many others trust Consensus to scale. For more information, visit www.goconsensus.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

