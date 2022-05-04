Consensus Releases Turnkey ROI Tracking for its Intelligent Demo Automation Platform (DAP)

LEHI, Utah, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus, the leading Intelligent Demo Automation platform (DAP), announced today the launch of its automated demo connection to Salesforce Opportunities. The enhancement, which has been under development for several months, creates a seamless experience for users to track the ROI of interactive video demos on opportunities. This update is part of an ongoing effort to help enterprise Presales leaders demonstrate their value and impact on outcomes, getting them into more strategic seats at the decision-making table.

Consensus Consensus

"Data shows that only 2% of Presales teams support Sales teams exclusively. Solution Consulting professionals are getting pulled across the entire funnel now. So, we felt it was important to help Sales Engineering leaders illustrate their impact on the sales cycle as well as on their company's overall revenue generation process," said Garin Hess, Founder and CEO of Consensus. "The ability to tie automated demos to specific opportunities more clearly demonstrates that impact on accelerating the buyer's journey."

Within the Consensus platform, demo content creators and users tie demos to Salesforce opportunities by adding the opportunity name and ID to the Consensus demo during the creation process. From there, they are able to send links to accounts and track prospect activity with that demo that is now connected to the opportunity in Salesforce.

Adam Freeman, Buyer Enablement Director at The Access and current Consensus CAB member, said, "Having visibility into how content impacts our deals is vital. This Salesforce opportunity link really does give leaders the complete picture. I can now fine-tune our content to elevate our buyers' experiences and really find out what moves the needle."

With the demand for Presales at record highs, leading software companies are turning to Consensus to make B2B more simple, pleasant and fast. Presales is a major bottleneck for many teams. SE's are giving 40% more demos per week, most of which are repetitive intro demos and 30-50% of those are unqualified. And buyers still wait over a week on average for their first demo, which pushes buying decisions and makes it harder across multiple stakeholders to arrive at buying consensus. By automating repetitive intro demos with Consensus, and tying those demos to opportunities, Presales save up to 11 hours per week and see the impact their work has on closed-won deals. Teams report shortening sales cycles up to 68% and reducing unqualified demos by over 95%.

Companies using Salesforce can find the Consensus app in the Salesforce AppExchange.

ABOUT CONSENSUS:

Consensus, the Intelligent Demo Automation Platform, scales presales instantly with interactive video demos. Presales and technical sales teams automate repetitive product demos which allows them to reallocate that time to higher value activities. Buyers get a better experience— one that guides them with digital, interactive and on-demand video demos. This uncovers stakeholders automatically and eliminates unqualified demos, which in turn dramatically shortens sales cycles by 29% up to 68% and improves close rates by up to 44%. Market leaders like Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, Autodesk, Sage, Trintech, Coupa, and many others trust Consensus to scale. For more information, visit www.goconsensus.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Aaron Janmohamed

940-231-1856

[email protected]

SOURCE Consensus