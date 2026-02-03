Hands-on financial education will reach tens of thousands of South Florida students through JA World programs and storefront learning experiences.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With nearly 8 in 10 American adults carrying personal debt, Consolidated Credit and Debt.com have spent decades helping consumers regain control of their finances. Alongside that work, both organizations share a long-standing commitment to something just as important: preventing debt before it starts through education.

Consolidated Credit and Debt.com have spent decades helping consumers regain control of their finances. Alongside that work, both organizations share a long-standing commitment to something just as important: preventing debt before it starts through education. That shared mission continues with the renewal of their partnership with Junior Achievement of South Florida (JA), one of the nation’s leading organizations dedicated to preparing young people for economic success. Speed Speed Debt.com is the consumer website where people can find help with credit card debt, student loan debt, tax debt, credit repair, bankruptcy, and more. Debt.com works with vetted and certified providers that give the best advice and solutions for consumers ‘when life happens.’ (PRNewsfoto/Debt.com)

That shared mission continues with the renewal of their partnership with Junior Achievement of South Florida (JA), one of the nation's leading organizations dedicated to preparing young people for economic success. Together, Consolidated Credit, Debt.com, and JA offer hands-on financial education programs that help students build money confidence early and carry those skills into adulthood.

At the heart of JA World are Storefront Partners, local businesses and organizations that sponsor life-size storefronts representing real industries and career paths. These storefronts transform classroom lessons into immersive experiences where students run banks, manage expenses, and explore professions, bringing financial literacy to life in a way that connects education to real-world economic decision-making.

In addition to supporting student programming, Consolidated Credit will participate in Junior Achievement of South Florida's "Bring on Tomorrow" event, a free, one-day summit designed for parents of kindergarten through 12th grade students. The event helps families navigate education, career readiness, and a future shaped by innovation and artificial intelligence—while reinforcing the role financial confidence at home plays in long-term student success.

As part of its participation, Consolidated Credit will provide parents with exclusive educational resources, including a free copy of the 2026 Money Confidence Roadmap. The yearlong guide is designed to help families build financial stability through simple, quarterly steps focused on intentional budgeting, lowering debt strategically, goal setting, and building confidence around money decisions.

"Financial education should start long before someone faces their first credit card bill," said Gary Herman, President of Consolidated Credit. "Our support for JA dates back decades, including helping support JA World's development in 2009. We're proud to continue working with JA and Debt.com—both in classrooms and with parents—to give families practical financial tools that support students' futures."

"Junior Achievement gives students the chance to see how money decisions shape their futures," said Don Silvestri, President of Debt.com. "This partnership is about providing experiences that build confidence and understanding early, not just for students, but for the families supporting them."

Added Howard Dvorkin, CPA, Chairman of Debt.com and Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame recipient, "Junior Achievement's real-world learning model helps young people connect financial principles to everyday life. When families and students learn together, it strengthens communities and helps prevent the financial challenges so many adults face later on."

By grounding financial literacy in real-world experiences, for students and parents alike, Consolidated Credit, Debt.com, and Junior Achievement of South Florida are helping families understand not only how money works, but why smart financial decisions matter for life.

About Consolidated Credit: Their mission is to empower families across the United States to overcome financial crises and build long-term financial stability through trusted education and professional counseling.

About Debt.com: Debt.com is a consumer website where people can find help with credit card debt, student loan debt, tax debt, credit repair, bankruptcy, and more. Debt.com works with vetted and certified providers that give the best advice and solutions for consumers 'when life happens.'

About Junior Achievement of South Florida: Junior Achievement of South Florida is part of the JA USA network, Junior Achievement (JA) is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic & economic choices.

SOURCE Consolidated Credit