Consolidated Credit Announces Director of Housing Counseling Election To Community Reinvestment Alliance of Florida Board

Sandra Tobon, Eighteen Year Veteran of Housing Counseling and Community Outreach Elected to Serve as CRAF Board Member

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Credit announces the election of Sandra Tobon, Director of Housing Counseling & Community Outreach for Consolidated Credit, to the Community Reinvestment Alliance of Florida Board.

The Community Reinvestment Alliance of Florida (CRAF) stands as a distinguished coalition of community leaders representing diverse stakeholders, unified in their dedication to advocating for fair and equal access to financial services, products, and increased community investments.

CRAF, a non-profit, community-based organization was established to assist and promote active participation from housing and lending providers, community groups and social service agencies in providing financial and other services that would empower residents to build and strengthen the communities through home ownership, rehabilitation, and credit building opportunities, particularly for low-to-moderate income and minority residents.

"Representing Consolidated Credit on the Board of the Community Reinvestment Alliance of Florida is an esteemed honor. The Board's mission perfectly aligns with our commitment to helping Americans achieve affordable and sustainable homeownership, while eliminating debt through sound financial education and counseling, thus stabilizing and enriching lives," said Tobon.

Tobon oversees the planning, monitoring, and evaluation of all housing counseling services and community outreach activities at Consolidated Credit. Tobon has 18 years of experience in housing counseling and community outreach and is dedicated to empowering individuals for financial stability.

"Being part of this collaboration will allow me to promote and advocate for the importance of fostering financial empowerment and stability within our communities. Consolidated Credit is proud to partner with CRAF in their efforts to create positive financial change and uplift communities across Florida," said Tobon.

About: Consolidated Credit is a non-profit organization, which has helped more than 10 million people overcome debt and financial challenges in 30 years. Their mission is to assist families throughout the United States to end financial crises and solve money management issues through education and counseling.

About: Community Reinvestment Alliance of Florida is a coalition of community leaders representing diverse stakeholders advocating to ensure fair and equal access to financial services/products, and increased community investments. We create, support, and implement sustainable solutions to enhance and empower neighborhood and individual well-being.

SOURCE Consolidated Credit