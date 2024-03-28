Consolidated Credit Launches Free Webinar Series to Empower Individuals During Challenging Economic Climate

As the spring season unfolds, Consolidated Credit announces a series of free monthly webinars to help people learn how to grow a small business, build credit without acquiring debt and create a vacation budget.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Credit wants consumers to spring forward into a new season of learning. The focus is on improving fiscal futures through education, saving strategies, and building stability.

Webinars are designed to provide valuable insights and practical strategies to empower attendees in various aspects of personal finance. Topics include mastering money-saving techniques to fund vacations, nurturing the growth of small businesses, and building credit responsibly without accruing debt.

"Through our engaging presentations and interactive discussions, participants learn actionable steps to achieve their financial goals, whether it's planning a dream getaway, scaling a small business, or establishing a solid credit history," says Sandra Tobon, Consolidated Credit's Director of Community Outreach and Housing Counseling.

On April 10th at 1 pm EST the "Smart Saving Strategies for Your Dream Vacation" webinar will take place. It will review smart travel planning and that it's not just about where you want to go, but also when and how you get there. Attendees will learn:

How to create a budget that doesn't sacrifice fun for savings.

When to travel and inexpensive ways to get there whether by air, sea, or land.

How credit cards can help you save for a vacation.

On May 8th at 1 pm EST people can learn about how to grow a small business. The webinar "Small Business Snowball" will teach attendees why slow growth leads to steady profits. Attendees will also learn:

Why so many small businesses fail.

How to create a robust budget in six easy steps.

Proven ways to overcome cash-flow problems.

On June 8th at 1 pm EST the webinar "How to Earn Your Financial Freedom" will teach people how to build credit without accumulating debt. The webinar will cover:

How to find a credit card without a credit history.

How to improve credit scores in minutes and at no cost.

Where to get professional help paying down debts.

"Consolidated Credit is dedicated to equipping people with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive in any economic landscape," said April Lewis-Parks, Consolidated Credit's Director of Education and Corporate Communications. "Our webinar series offers valuable opportunities for individuals to enhance financial literacy and make informed decisions."

Webinars are held at 1 p.m. EST on the third Wednesday of each month in English and on the fourth Wednesday of each month in Spanish. All webinar content in English and Spanish will be on-demand at Consolidated Credit's Financial Resource Center following the live broadcast.

Don't miss this opportunity to spring forward into a brighter financial future with Consolidated Credit's free webinar series. Visit www.ConsolidatedCredit.org to register and secure your spot today.

About: Consolidated Credit , a non-profit organization, has helped more than 10 million people overcome debt and financial challenges in 30 years. Their mission is to assist families throughout the United States to end financial crises and solve money management issues through education and counseling.

